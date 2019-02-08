School Closings:Schools across the state have cancelled classes Friday due to the snow and cold.


School closings / delays on this page are current as of

Friday, February 8, 2019 - 09:10AM

ACGC Public Schools

School

Closed Today

AFSA High School

School

Closed Today

Academia Cesar Chavez School

School

Closed Today

NO HABRA CLASES VIERNES

Academy Of Whole Learning

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled

Academy of Holy Angels

School

Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Friday

Achieve Language Academy

School

Closed Today

Agami Classical Academy

School

Closed Today

Agape Christi Academy - Eden Prairie

School

Delayed 2 hours

Albany Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Alden-Conger Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Alexandria Opportunity Center

Business

Closed Today

Alexandria Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Alexandria Tech. College

School

Delayed opening until 10 AM

All Saints School - Lakeville

School

Delayed 2 hours

No school Mass, AM Falcon's Nest & AM Preschool

Alma Area Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Annandale Public Schools

School

Closed Today

No Kid's Club

Arete Academy

School

Closed Today

No childcare or tutoring

Ascension - Mpls

School

Closed Today

Ashby Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Aspen Academy

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Athlos Leadership Academy - BP

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled

Augsburg Park Montessori School

School

Closed Today

Aurora Charter School - Minneapolis

School

Closed Today

no hay clases viernes, 8 de febrero

Avail Academy - Blaine

School

2 hours late--11:00am start

Avail Academy - Edina

School

Delayed 2 hours

Avail Academy - Fridley

School

2 hours late--10:10am start

Ave Maria Academy

School

Closed Today

Aveda Institute - Minneapolis

School

Closed to Staff, Students and Service Guests

BOLD - Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian

School

Closed Today

Bdote Learning Center

School

Closed Today

Becker Public Schools

School

Camp opportunity regular schedule. Evening activities are cancelled.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Belle Plaine Schools

School

Closed Today

E-LEARNING DAY

Belview Learning Center

School

Closed Today

Bemidji Area Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Benilde-St. Margaret's

School

Delayed 2 hours

Benson Public School

School

Delayed 2 hrs. on Friday, Feb. 8

Bertha-Hewitt School District

School

Closed Today

Bethlehem Academy - Faribault

School

Delayed 2 hours

Big Lake Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

2 hour late start on Friday

Blackduck Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Blake School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Bloom Early Learning & Child Care

Preschool/Daycare

Delayed 2 hours

Blooming Prairie Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Bloomington Lutheran School

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Blue Earth Area Schools #2148

School

Delayed 2 hours

Brandon-Evansville Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Bright Water Montessori Elementary School

School

BOTH PRESCHOOL & ELEMENTARY

Brooklyn Bridge Preschool

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Brooklyn Center #286

School

Closed Today

Includes all before-and after-school programs

Browerville Schools

School

Closed Today

Browns Valley Schools

School

Closed Today

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

School

Closed Today

Little Stangs LC will be closed

Buffalo/Hanover/Montrose ISD #877

School

Closed Today

Building Blocks Christian Pre-School. - Fridley

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Burnsville School Dist. #191

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool or Project KIDS

Byron Public School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Project Kids will be open 7-9:30 a.m.

Cambridge/Isanti Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Early Childhood or Preschool Classes

Canby Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Cannon Falls ISD #252

School

Delayed 2 hours

Cannon Kids is also 2 hours late

Career Pathways

School

Closed Today

Board Meeting WILL occur at 4:30

Cass Lake - Bena Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Cedar Mountain - Morgan

School

Closed Today

Cedar Riverside Community School

School

Closed Today

Centennial Public Schools ISD #12

School

Delayed 2 hours

2 Hour Late Start Friday, February 8

Chapel Hill Academy

School

Delayed 2 hours

Jr.K and Kindergarten Preview Day begins 10:30

Children's Country Day School

Preschool/Daycare

School opens at 9:30 for all students.

Chisago Lakes ISD 2144

School

Delayed 2 hours

Kids Club Opens At 8:00 a.m.

Chokio-Alberta Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Christ Mem. Tender Learning-Plymouth

School

Friday, February 8th, Delayed 2 hours

Christian Heritage Academy - Rosemount

School

Delayed 2 hours

Christian Life School - Farmington

School

Closed Today

City of Elk River

Snow Emergency

Snow Emergency

No overnight street parking 2:00 - 6:00 a.m.

City of Lonsdale

Snow Emergency

Snow Emergency

City of Richfield

Snow Emergency

Snow Emergency

Until streets have been plowed curb to curb

Clarkfield Area Charter School

School

Closed Today

Classic Gymnastics

Business

Open

Clearbrook-Gonvick School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

Clinton-Graceville - Beardsley Public

School

Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes

11 am start

College Prep Elementary

School

Closed Today

Cologne Academy

School

Delayed 2 hours

Columbia Heights ISD #13

School

Closed Today

Comfrey Public #81

School

Delayed 3 hours

Buses On Plowed Roads Only

Community Childcare Center - St. Paul

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Community Christian School - Pease

School

Closed Today

Community Christian School - Willmar

School

No morning PreSchool

Friday, February 8th, 2019

Community School of Excellence- Saint Paul

School

Closed Today

Community of Peace Academy

School

Closed Today

Community of Saints Regional Catholic School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Extended Day begins: 8:30am; School Day: 10:30am

Concordia Academy - Roseville

School

Delayed 2 hours

Cornerstone Montessori Elementary

School

Closed Today

Both schools (CMS and CMES) will be closed Friday

Cosmos Learning Center

School

Delayed 2 hours

Cretin-Derham Hall

School

Closed Today

Check school email

Crown Christian School - St. Francis

School

2 hour delay - No Preschool

Cyprus Classical Academy

School

Open at 12:00 noon for students. Staff arrive by 10:00 a.m.

Check your e-mail for details about the Chinese New Year event.

Cyprus Classical Montessori

School

Open at 12:00 noon for students. Staff arrive by 10:00 a.m.

Check your e-mail for details about the Chinese New Year event.

Cyprus School Of Music And The Arts - Burnsville

School

Check with your instructor about morning Kindermusik classes.

Dassel-Cokato Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Davinci Academy Of Arts And Science

School

Closed Today

Evening Classes Canceled

Dawson-Boyd Schools

School

Closed Today

De Lasalle High School

School

Closed Today

Online Learning Day

Delano School District 879

School

Closed Today

Discovery Montessori Academy Princeton

School

Closed Today

Discovery Public School of Faribault

School

Delayed 2 hours

Dugsi Academy Charter School

School

Closed Today

Durand-Arkansaw School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

Eagle Ridge Academy

School

Delayed 2 hours

East Central School District #2580

School

Delayed 2 hours

Eastern Carver County Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

All after-school activities are cancelled.

Eden Prairie School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Eden Valley-Watkins Public

School

Closed Today

Edgerton Public & Parochial

School

Delayed 2 hours

Buses On Plowed Roads Only

Edina Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Elk River/Zimm/Otsego/Rogers Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Emanuel Lutheran School-Hamburg

School

Closed Today

Empire Beauty School - Bloomington

School

Delayed 2 hours

Spring Lake Park and Bloomington Campus

Fairbault Lutheran School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Faith Christian School - Foreston

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Faribault ISD 656

School

Delayed 2 hours

No morning pre-school classes

Fergus Falls Schools

School

Open 2-hours late on Friday

Busses on plowed roads only

Foley Schools

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Forest Lake District 831

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Frederic Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Fridley School Dist. 14

School

Closed Today

Tiger Club Closed. Check website regarding evening activities

Friendship Academy of the Arts

School

Closed Today

Functional Industries Inc. - Buffalo

Business

Closed Today

Functional Industries Inc. - Cokato

Business

Closed Today

GFW

School

Closed Today

T-Bird Club Open at 6:00 a.m.

GHEC Public Schools -Granada

School

Delayed 2 hours

Glacial Hills Elementary

School

Closed Today

Virtual School Day

Glencoe - Silver Lake School District

School

Closed Today

Glory Academy

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Goodhue County Ed. District - River Bluff

School

Delayed 2 hours

Goodhue Public

School

Delayed 2 hours

Wildcat Care Opens at 8:00 am

Grantsburg School Dist.

School

Delayed 2 hours

Green Isle Community School

School

Closed Today

Clover Kids is open

Groves Academy in St.Louis Park

School

Delayed 2 hours

HOPE Community Academy

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled - No after-school activities

Hallie Q. Brown Community Center

Civic/Community

Closed Today

Hancock Schools

School

Closed Today

Harvest Preparatory, The Best Academy, and The Mastery School

School

Closed Today

Hayfield Comm. Schools #203

School

Delayed 2 hours

SACC regular hours

Hennepin Elementary School

School

Both HES and HMS Campuses Closed

Henning Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Heritage Montessori-Big Lake

School

Closed Today

Herman-Norcross Schools

School

Delayed 3 hours

Heron Lake/Okabena Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Hiawatha Academies

School

Closed Today

High School for Recording Arts

School

Closed Today

Highland Catholic School

School

Delayed 1 hour

No Morning Extra Innings

Hinckley - Finlayson

School

Delayed 2 hours

No Preschool/VPK at Finlayson Elementary

Hmong College Prep Academy

School

Closed Friday January 8th, 2019. No evening activities

Evening Activities Canceled

Holdingford Public School 738

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Holy Cross Catholic School-Webster MN

School

Delayed 2 hours

Holy Family Academy-St. Louis Pk

School

Delayed 2 hours

Holy Family Catholic High School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Holy Name of Jesus-Wayzata

School

Delayed 2 hours

No Morning School Age Childcare

Holy Spirit Academy

School

Delayed 2 hours

Holy Spirit School - St. Paul

School

Delayed 1 hour

Holy Trinity Lutheran School - New Hope

School

Closed Today

Holy Trinity School - Winsted

School

Closed Today

Hope Academy - Minneapolis

School

Closed Today

Hopkins Public Works

Civic/Community

Snow Emergency

In effect at 9pm Thursday night

Hopkins School District 270

School

Delayed 2 hours

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Hutchinson Public ISD #423

School

Closed Today

Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Inver Grove Heights ISD 199

School

Delayed 2 hours

NO PRESCHOOL, ECFE, ECSE CLASSES ALL DAY

Isle Public School

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Jackson Co. Central & Emmanuel Lutheran

School

Closed Today

Janesville - Waldorf - Pemberton

School

Delayed 2 hours

Jordan Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Judson Preschool- Mpls

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

No STEM Friday

KMS Public Schools - Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg

School

Delayed 2 hours

Kaleidoscope Charter School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool. Project Kids is open at 6:15 am.

Kenyon - Wanamingo #2172

School

Delayed 3 hours

Buses On Plowed Roads Only - Knights Kids open 7:00 to 6:00.

KidsPark Hourly Child Care

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Kimball Area Public Schools

School

Closed Today

King of Kings Lutheran School- Roseville

School

Closed Today

Kipp North Star Academy

School

Closed Today

Kipp North Star Primary

School

Closed Today

LIFE Prep

School

Closed Today

La Creche Early Childhood Centers

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

La Port School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Lac qui Parle Valley School District

School

Closed Today

Lake Benton School

School

Closed Today

Lake City ISD 813

School

Delayed 2 hours

Lake Country School - Minneapolis

School

Closed Today

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Mem. School

School

Closed Today

Lakeview ISD # 2167

School

Closed Today

Lakeville School District #194

School

Delayed 2 hours

Le Sueur County Dac

School

Delayed 2 hours

Le Sueur-Henderson Public

School

Delayed 2 hours

Leaf River/White Pine Academies

School

Delayed 2 hours

Friday, February 8th

Leap Of Faith Preschool - North Branch

School

Closed Today

Lester Prairie

School

Closed Today

Child Care Open - Follow us on Facebook for up to date information

Lincoln Hi - Ivanhoe

School

Closed Today

Lincoln International High School

School

Closed Today

Lionsgate Academy

School

Evening activities cancelled

Litchfield School District

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day for Students and Teachers

Little Falls Comm. School #482

School

Closed Today

Activities cancelled

Little Victories

Preschool/Daycare

Open

Living Hope Lutheran School

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Lower Sioux Indian Community Head Start and Head Start

School

Closed Today

Luck Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Lutheran High School - Mayer

School

Delayed 2 hours

Lyle School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Lynd Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Plowed roads only

MACCRAY ISD 2180 - Clara City

School

Closed Today

MSCTC - Fergus Falls Campus

School

Delayed 2 hours

MSCTC - Wadena Campus

School

Campus opening at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8.

Macalester Plymouth Preschool

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Classes Canceled

Madelia Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Mankato ISD #77

School

Delayed 2 hours

Maple Lake #881 & St. Tim's Prchl

School

Closed Today

Maple River ISD #2135

School

Delayed 2 hours

Marshall Dist. 413

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled

Martha Burns Swim School

Business

Classes Canceled

MORNING swim lessons cancelled

Martin County West Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Medford Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Melrose Area Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Menahga Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Metro Schools College Prep

School

Closed Today

Milaca Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Grades 9-12 activities (practices/games) still on.

Mille Lacs County D.A.C.

Civic/Community

Closed Today

Milroy Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board

Civic/Community

Rec Plus open Feb.8th from noon-6pm at weather release day sites.

Minneapolis Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Minneota Public School

School

Closed Today

Minnesota Excellence In Learning Academy

School

School Closed on 2/8

Minnesota International Middle School

School

Closed Today

2/07//2019 Today's parents-teachers conferences canceled

Minnesota Math and Science Academy

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Minnesota Transition Charter School

School

Closed Today

Minnesota Waldorf School

School

Closed Today

Minnetonka Center for the Arts

Business

Delayed 1 hour

Minnetonka School Dist. 276

School

Delayed 2 hours

Minnewaska Schools

School

Closed Today

Flex/E-Learning Day

Mn Valley Lutheran H.S. - New Ulm

School

Delayed 3 hours

Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll. - Granite Falls

School

Delayed 2 hours

Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19

Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.- Canby

School

Delayed 2 hours

Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19

Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Jackson

School

Delayed 2 hours

Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19

Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Luverne

School

Delayed 2 hours

Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19

Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Pipestone

School

Delayed 2 hours

Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19

Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Worthington

School

Delayed 2 hours

Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19

Montevideo Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Monticello Public School #882

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool - ECFE Classes begin at 11 a.m., Magic Adventures is open

Mora Schools #332

School

Delayed 2 hours

Morris Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Mount Calvary Pre-School - Excelsior

Preschool/Daycare

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Mountain Lake Christian School

School

Closed Today

Mountain Lake School District

School

Closed Today

Mt. Olive Lutheran School - Delano

School

Delayed 2 hours

Murray Cty. Central ISD 2169

School

Closed Today

N.R.H.E.G. School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Nativity of Our Lord - St. Paul

School

Delayed one hour

Nay Ah Shing School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Nevis School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

New Discoveries Montessori Academy - Hutchinson

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

New Heights Charter - Stillwater

School

Closed Today

New London-Spicer Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

New Millennium Academy

School

Closed Today

Teachers Should Still Report

New Prague Schools ISD 721

School

Delayed 2 hours

New Richmond Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

New Ulm Public & Parochial Schools

School

Delayed 3 hours

Kids Connection starts at normal time.

New Ulm River Bend Ed District

School

Delayed 3 hours

Nicollet Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

North Branch Schools Dist 138

School

Closed Today

North Central Learning Center

School

Delayed 2 hours

North Lakes Academy

School

Delayed 2 hours

North Metro Flex Academy - St. Paul

School

Closed Today

Northern Voices - Roseville

School

Delayed 2 hours

Open at 10:30 AM

Northfield ISD 659

School

Delayed 2 hours

Northway Academy

School

Closed Today

Norwood/Yng Amer. #108

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Pre-school

Notre Dame Academy

School

Delayed 2 hours

Lions' Lair Open

Nova Classical Academy

School

Closed Today

Ogilvie Public School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Preschool 3 cancelled, Preschool 4 start time 9:40 am

Onamia Public Schools ISD 480

School

Delayed 2 hours

Options Inc.

Business

Closed Today

Orono Schools #278

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Ortonville-Big Stone City

School

Closed Today

Osakis

School

Closed Today

Osseo District #279

School

Closed Today

District sponsored high school after-school and evening activities will be held as scheduled

Our Lady of the Lake School- Mound

School

Delayed 2 hours

Our Savior’s Lutheran School - Hutchinson

School

Closed Today

Owatonna Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Friday: 2 Hour late start

Parents in Community Action Headstart

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

All PICA centers closed Friday

Park Rapids School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Parkers Prairie School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

Parnassus Preparatory School

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Partnership Academy

School

Closed Today

Pathways To Play Early Learning Center

Preschool/Daycare

Delayed 2 hours

opens 8:30- no breakfast- a.m. snack provided

Pelican Rapids Schools

School

Delayed 3 hours

Pepin Area Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Perpich Arts High School - Golden Valley

School

Closed Today

Residential hall will remain open and staffed.

PiM Arts High School

School

Closed Today

Pierz ISD 484

School

Delayed 2 hours

Fricay, February 8

Pine City Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No breakfast or morning preschool

Pine Island Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Friday

Pipestone Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

School

Friday evening activities to continue as planned

Plum City School Dist.

School

Delayed 2 hours

Prairie Farm School Dist.

School

Delayed 2 hours

Classes will start at 10:00 am

Prairie Seeds Academy

School

Closed Today

Prestige Preschool Academy - Minnetonka

School

Delayed 2 hours

Princeton Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Tiger Club Closed; High School Activities open at 3pm

Prior Lake Christian School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Prior Lake/Savage Area Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Prodeo Academy

School

Closed Today

Providence Academy - Plymouth

School

Delayed 2 hours

RTR Public Schools - Tyler

School

Closed Today

Randolph Public Schools #195

School

Delayed 2 hours

Reach Up Head Start Sites

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Red Rock Central Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Red Wing ISD 256

School

Delayed 2 hours

Open

Redwood Area Schools

School

Closed Today

No am pre-school

Renville County West #2890

School

Closed Today

Risen Christ School - Mpls

School

Closed Today

No hay clases viernes. No classes on Friday.

River Grove Elementary

School

Delayed 2 hours

River's Edge Academy

School

Closed Today

Riverland Community College

School

All Campuses will open at 10 a.m. Friday 2/8

Riversong Montessori

Preschool/Daycare

Open

Robbinsdale Area Schools #281

School

Closed Today

e-Learning Day 2/8/19

Rochester Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Rockford Schools ISD 883

School

Delayed 2 hours

Rocori Area Schools - Cold Spring

School

Closed Today

Royalton Schools ISD #485

School

Delayed 3 hours

Rush City Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No early childhood activities

SAGE Academy Charter School

School

Closed Today

SJLS - Northrop

School

Closed Today

SPCPA

School

Closed Today

Saint Paul Conservatory of Music

School

Closed Today

Classes Canceled

Saint Peter Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Saint Thomas Academy - Mendota Hgts.

School

Delayed 2 hours

Buses will run on a 2 hour delayed schedule.

Salem Covenant Church

Worship

MOPS Meeting canceled - Friday, February 8

Salem Lutheran - Greenfield

School

Closed Today

Salem Lutheran - Stillwater

School

Closed Today

Sartell-St. Stephen School District

School

Closed Today

This includes all programs and activities.

Sauk Centre ISD #743

School

Closed Today

Sauk Rapids-Rice

School

Closed Today

This includes all programs and activities.

Schoolcraft Learning Community - Bemidji

School

Delayed 2 hours

Sebeka Area Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Sejong Academy

School

Closed Today

Seven Hills Preparatory Academy

School

Delayed 2 hours

Shakopee Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Shirley G Moore Laboratory School

School

Closed Today

Shirley R. Abelson Aleph School

School

Delayed 2 hours

School Starts at 9:30

Sibley East Schools

School

Closed Today

Siren Schools

School

Closed Today

Sleepy Eye Public

School

Delayed 3 hours

So. St. Paul Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No Kids Choice, No Morning ECFE, ECSE, Community Preschool, ABE classes, Secondary zero hour

Sojourner Truth Academy

School

Closed Today

SonShine Learning Center

Preschool/Daycare

Mendota Heights Open/Luther Saint Paul Closed

Friday, February 8th

South Central College-Faribault & N Mankato

School

Delayed 2 hours

Opening at 10:00 a.m.

South Central Tech. College - Mankato

School

Delayed 2 hours

Opening at 10:00 a.m.

Southeast Serv. Co-Op ISD #921

Civic/Community

Google Products Session (2/8/19) Cancelled

Southland #500 - Adams

School

Delayed 2 hours

5th grade field trip to be rescheduled. No morning preschool

Spectrum High School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Spring Lake Park ISD 16

School

Delayed 2 hours

Buses and schools are two hours late

Springfield Pub. & Par. Schools

School

Delayed 3 hours

Buses on plowed roads only

St. Alphonsus Parish School - Brooklyn Center

School

Closed Today

St. Anthony New Brighton School

School

Closed Today

St. Charles Borromeo Sch - St. Anthony

School

Closed Today

St. Clair School

School

Closed Today

St. Cloud District 742

School

Closed Today

This includes all programs and activities.

St. Croix Catholic School

School

Closed Today

St. Croix Central Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

St. Croix Montessori - Stillwater

School

Closed Today

St. Croix Prep - Stillwater

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

St. Croix River Education District

Delayed 2 hours

St. Davids Ctr. For Child & Family Development

School

Delayed 2 hours

Delayed, open for all programs at 9:00

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton - Hastings

School

Closed Today

St. Francis School Dist 15

School

Delayed 2 hours

St. Francis Xavier School - Buffalo

School

Closed Today

No Preschool

St. Helena Catholic School - Mpls

School

Closed Today

St. Hubert's School

School

Delayed 2 hours

No Morning Buzz Club

St. James Public ISD #840

School

Delayed 3 hours

St. John the Baptist - Savage

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool No AM Kids Care

St. John the Baptist Catholic School-Excelsior

School

Delayed 2 hours

Before care will not be offered.

St. John's Lutheran - Corcoran

School

Closed Today

St. John's Lutheran School-Chaska

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool - Doors open at 11:00 am (No Before Care)

St. Louis Park Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

St. Mark's Catholic School - St. Paul

School

Delayed 2 hours, 10 minutes

Starting time 10:00 am

St. Michael Catholic School - Prior Lake

School

Delayed 2 hours

St. Michael-Albertville Public & Parochial

School

Delayed 2 hours

St. Pascal Baylon - St. Paul

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

St. Paul City School (Charter School)

School

all FRIDAY classes and activities

St. Paul Public Schools

School

Closed Today

St. Paul's Lutheran School - Prior Lake

School

Delayed 2 hours

St. Peter Claver

School

Closed Today

St. Peter Lutheran And Little Lambs Preschool

School

Delayed 2 hours

St. Raphael Catholic Church and School - Crystal

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled

Staples-Motley Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Step Academy Charter School - St. Paul

School

Closed Today

Stillwater Area Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Stonebridge World School

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled

Success Academy

School

Closed Today

School closed on Friday, re-open Monday AM

Sunny Hollow Montessori

School

Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Swanville Public Schools

School

Closed Today

The Children's School

Delayed

OPENING AT 8:00 am

The Salon Professional Academy - Maplewood

School

OPEN

Thief River Falls School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

Buses On Plowed Roads Only - Latchkey will open at 6:30 am.

ThinkSelf

Business

Closed Today

Totino-Grace High School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Two Hour Late Start

Tracy Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Tri-City United Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Trinity First Lutheran School - Mpls

School

Closed Today

Triton Public Schools

School

Two Hours Late Friday, Feb. 8th

No AM preschool.

Truman Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Twin Cities Academy High School

School

Closed Today

TWIN CITIES ACADEMY

Twin Cities International Elementary School

School

Closed Today

2/07//2019 Today's parents-teachers conferences canceled

Ubah Medical Academy

School

Closed Today

Underwood Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

United South Central - Wells

School

Delayed 2 hours

Unity School District - Balsam Lake

School

Delayed 2 hours

University of MN Morris

School

UMN Morris Campus closed until 10 a.m. 2/8

Upper Mississippi Academy

School

Closed Today

Upsala

School

Closed Today

Urban Academy Charter School

School

Closed Today

Urban Arts Academy

School

Closed Today

Venture Academy

School

Closed Today

Verndale Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Visitation School - Mendota Heights

School

Delayed 2 hours

Buses will run on a 2 hour delayed schedule.

Wabasso District 640

School

Closed Today

Wadena County DAC

Civic/Community

Delayed 2 hours

This includes Sebeka and Verndale locations

Wadena Deer Crk Sch. D.A.C., A.L.C.,St.

School

Delayed 3 hours

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

Buses On Plowed Roads Only

Waseca Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Child Care Open - No AM Preschool

Watershed High School

School

Closed Today

Due to forecasted windchill factor

Watertown/Mayer Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

School

Delayed 2 hours

Waubun Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Wayzata Public Dist. 284

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool - Home Base Childcare Opens at 8:30 am

Webster School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

West Central Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Teachers report at 10:30

West Lutheran H.S.

School

Delayed 2 hours

West Side Summit - St. Paul

School

Closed Today

West St. Paul - Mendota Heights - Eagan

School

Delayed 2 hours

Westonka School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool - Adventure Club opens at 8:30 am

Westwood Community Church

Worship

No AM Preschool

No Lunch Bunch -Regular business hours

Wheaton Area Schools -- District 803

School

Delayed 3 hours

Willmar Public ISD 347

School

Delayed 2 hours

Friday, February 8.

Willow River ISD #577

School

Delayed 2 hours

Windom Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Staff work day, report at 11 a.m.

Winona Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

with alternate snow routes, this includes nonpublic and charter schools.

Wright Technical Center - Buffalo

School

Closed Today

Yellow Medicine East ISD 2190

School

Closed Today

Zion Lutheran School - Mayer

School

Delayed 2 hours

No AM Preschool

Zumbro Educ. Dist. Alternative

School

Delayed 2 hours

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

School

Delayed 2 hours