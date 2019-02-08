CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man Shoots School Bus Driver On I-35W In MinneapolisVideo released Wednesday shows the bizarre shooting of a school bus driver on I-35W in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Kenneth Lilly Charged With Attempted Murder In I-35W Bus Driver ShootingA 31-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that left a school bus driver injured on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

School Closings & Delays

'He Had All The Right Pieces': St. Paul Chef Kyle Bell, 32, Dies After Battling FluKyle Bell, an up-and-coming St. Paul chef and young father has died after battling the flu.

Police: Bingo Brawl Breaks Out At Nursing HomeA game of bingo at a nursing home turned ugly Tuesday when two elderly women got into a "physical altercation" over a seat, authorities said.

Mpls., St. Paul Public Schools To Close Friday; Both Cities Declare Snow EmergenciesAs the second round of snow falls on the Twin Cities this week, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies, and Minneapolis Public Schools has announced classes are cancelled Friday.

Huff Post Article: Sen. Amy Klobuchar 'Habitually Demeaning' To StaffSen. Amy Klobuchar has enjoyed positive national press about her possible presidential run -- until Wednesday.

Minnesota Weather: A Brief Polar Vortex Déjà VuAfter our second helping of snow Thursday, dangerous temperatures are returning to Minnesota Friday.

Minnesota Weather: After 2nd Round Of Snow, A Frigid Start To The WeekendSnow has stopped falling on Minnesota, but roads are still slick and snow-clogged, and a mass of dangerously cold air has settled on the state.

Minneapolis Police Name Kenneth Lilly As Suspect In I-35W School Bus ShootingA school bus driver has been shot and a suspect arrested after an incident on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis.