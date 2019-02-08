Click here to see if your city declared a snow emergency.
Friday, February 8, 2019 - 09:10AM
ACGC Public Schools
School
Closed Today
AFSA High School
School
Closed Today
Academia Cesar Chavez School
School
Closed Today
NO HABRA CLASES VIERNES
Academy Of Whole Learning
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled
Academy of Holy Angels
School
Delayed 2 hours
Delayed 2 hours Friday
Achieve Language Academy
School
Closed Today
Agami Classical Academy
School
Closed Today
Agape Christi Academy - Eden Prairie
School
Delayed 2 hours
Albany Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Alden-Conger Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Alexandria Opportunity Center
Business
Closed Today
Alexandria Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Alexandria Tech. College
School
Delayed opening until 10 AM
All Saints School - Lakeville
School
Delayed 2 hours
No school Mass, AM Falcon's Nest & AM Preschool
Alma Area Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Annandale Public Schools
School
Closed Today
No Kid's Club
Arete Academy
School
Closed Today
No childcare or tutoring
Ascension - Mpls
School
Closed Today
Ashby Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Aspen Academy
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Athlos Leadership Academy - BP
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled
Augsburg Park Montessori School
School
Closed Today
Aurora Charter School - Minneapolis
School
Closed Today
no hay clases viernes, 8 de febrero
Avail Academy - Blaine
School
2 hours late--11:00am start
Avail Academy - Edina
School
Delayed 2 hours
Avail Academy - Fridley
School
2 hours late--10:10am start
Ave Maria Academy
School
Closed Today
Aveda Institute - Minneapolis
School
Closed to Staff, Students and Service Guests
BOLD - Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian
School
Closed Today
Bdote Learning Center
School
Closed Today
Becker Public Schools
School
Camp opportunity regular schedule. Evening activities are cancelled.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Belle Plaine Schools
School
Closed Today
E-LEARNING DAY
Belview Learning Center
School
Closed Today
Bemidji Area Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Benilde-St. Margaret's
School
Delayed 2 hours
Benson Public School
School
Delayed 2 hrs. on Friday, Feb. 8
Bertha-Hewitt School District
School
Closed Today
Bethlehem Academy - Faribault
School
Delayed 2 hours
Big Lake Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
2 hour late start on Friday
Blackduck Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Blake School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Bloom Early Learning & Child Care
Preschool/Daycare
Delayed 2 hours
Blooming Prairie Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Bloomington Lutheran School
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Blue Earth Area Schools #2148
School
Delayed 2 hours
Brandon-Evansville Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Bright Water Montessori Elementary School
School
BOTH PRESCHOOL & ELEMENTARY
Brooklyn Bridge Preschool
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Brooklyn Center #286
School
Closed Today
Includes all before-and after-school programs
Browerville Schools
School
Closed Today
Browns Valley Schools
School
Closed Today
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
School
Closed Today
Little Stangs LC will be closed
Buffalo/Hanover/Montrose ISD #877
School
Closed Today
Building Blocks Christian Pre-School. - Fridley
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Burnsville School Dist. #191
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool or Project KIDS
Byron Public School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Project Kids will be open 7-9:30 a.m.
Cambridge/Isanti Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Early Childhood or Preschool Classes
Canby Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Cannon Falls ISD #252
School
Delayed 2 hours
Cannon Kids is also 2 hours late
Career Pathways
School
Closed Today
Board Meeting WILL occur at 4:30
Cass Lake - Bena Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Cedar Mountain - Morgan
School
Closed Today
Cedar Riverside Community School
School
Closed Today
Centennial Public Schools ISD #12
School
Delayed 2 hours
2 Hour Late Start Friday, February 8
Chapel Hill Academy
School
Delayed 2 hours
Jr.K and Kindergarten Preview Day begins 10:30
Children's Country Day School
Preschool/Daycare
School opens at 9:30 for all students.
Chisago Lakes ISD 2144
School
Delayed 2 hours
Kids Club Opens At 8:00 a.m.
Chokio-Alberta Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Christ Mem. Tender Learning-Plymouth
School
Friday, February 8th, Delayed 2 hours
Christian Heritage Academy - Rosemount
School
Delayed 2 hours
Christian Life School - Farmington
School
Closed Today
City of Elk River
Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency
No overnight street parking 2:00 - 6:00 a.m.
City of Lonsdale
Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency
City of Richfield
Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency
Until streets have been plowed curb to curb
Clarkfield Area Charter School
School
Closed Today
Classic Gymnastics
Business
Open
Clearbrook-Gonvick School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
Clinton-Graceville - Beardsley Public
School
Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes
11 am start
College Prep Elementary
School
Closed Today
Cologne Academy
School
Delayed 2 hours
Columbia Heights ISD #13
School
Closed Today
Comfrey Public #81
School
Delayed 3 hours
Buses On Plowed Roads Only
Community Childcare Center - St. Paul
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Community Christian School - Pease
School
Closed Today
Community Christian School - Willmar
School
No morning PreSchool
Friday, February 8th, 2019
Community School of Excellence- Saint Paul
School
Closed Today
Community of Peace Academy
School
Closed Today
Community of Saints Regional Catholic School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Extended Day begins: 8:30am; School Day: 10:30am
Concordia Academy - Roseville
School
Delayed 2 hours
Cornerstone Montessori Elementary
School
Closed Today
Both schools (CMS and CMES) will be closed Friday
Cosmos Learning Center
School
Delayed 2 hours
Cretin-Derham Hall
School
Closed Today
Check school email
Crown Christian School - St. Francis
School
2 hour delay - No Preschool
Cyprus Classical Academy
School
Open at 12:00 noon for students. Staff arrive by 10:00 a.m.
Check your e-mail for details about the Chinese New Year event.
Cyprus Classical Montessori
School
Open at 12:00 noon for students. Staff arrive by 10:00 a.m.
Check your e-mail for details about the Chinese New Year event.
Cyprus School Of Music And The Arts - Burnsville
School
Check with your instructor about morning Kindermusik classes.
Dassel-Cokato Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Davinci Academy Of Arts And Science
School
Closed Today
Evening Classes Canceled
Dawson-Boyd Schools
School
Closed Today
De Lasalle High School
School
Closed Today
Online Learning Day
Delano School District 879
School
Closed Today
Discovery Montessori Academy Princeton
School
Closed Today
Discovery Public School of Faribault
School
Delayed 2 hours
Dugsi Academy Charter School
School
Closed Today
Durand-Arkansaw School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
Eagle Ridge Academy
School
Delayed 2 hours
East Central School District #2580
School
Delayed 2 hours
Eastern Carver County Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
All after-school activities are cancelled.
Eden Prairie School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Eden Valley-Watkins Public
School
Closed Today
Edgerton Public & Parochial
School
Delayed 2 hours
Buses On Plowed Roads Only
Edina Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Elk River/Zimm/Otsego/Rogers Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Emanuel Lutheran School-Hamburg
School
Closed Today
Empire Beauty School - Bloomington
School
Delayed 2 hours
Spring Lake Park and Bloomington Campus
Fairbault Lutheran School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Faith Christian School - Foreston
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Faribault ISD 656
School
Delayed 2 hours
No morning pre-school classes
Fergus Falls Schools
School
Open 2-hours late on Friday
Busses on plowed roads only
Foley Schools
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Forest Lake District 831
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Frederic Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Fridley School Dist. 14
School
Closed Today
Tiger Club Closed. Check website regarding evening activities
Friendship Academy of the Arts
School
Closed Today
Functional Industries Inc. - Buffalo
Business
Closed Today
Functional Industries Inc. - Cokato
Business
Closed Today
GFW
School
Closed Today
T-Bird Club Open at 6:00 a.m.
GHEC Public Schools -Granada
School
Delayed 2 hours
Glacial Hills Elementary
School
Closed Today
Virtual School Day
Glencoe - Silver Lake School District
School
Closed Today
Glory Academy
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Goodhue County Ed. District - River Bluff
School
Delayed 2 hours
Goodhue Public
School
Delayed 2 hours
Wildcat Care Opens at 8:00 am
Grantsburg School Dist.
School
Delayed 2 hours
Green Isle Community School
School
Closed Today
Clover Kids is open
Groves Academy in St.Louis Park
School
Delayed 2 hours
HOPE Community Academy
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled - No after-school activities
Hallie Q. Brown Community Center
Civic/Community
Closed Today
Hancock Schools
School
Closed Today
Harvest Preparatory, The Best Academy, and The Mastery School
School
Closed Today
Hayfield Comm. Schools #203
School
Delayed 2 hours
SACC regular hours
Hennepin Elementary School
School
Both HES and HMS Campuses Closed
Henning Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Heritage Montessori-Big Lake
School
Closed Today
Herman-Norcross Schools
School
Delayed 3 hours
Heron Lake/Okabena Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Hiawatha Academies
School
Closed Today
High School for Recording Arts
School
Closed Today
Highland Catholic School
School
Delayed 1 hour
No Morning Extra Innings
Hinckley - Finlayson
School
Delayed 2 hours
No Preschool/VPK at Finlayson Elementary
Hmong College Prep Academy
School
Closed Friday January 8th, 2019. No evening activities
Evening Activities Canceled
Holdingford Public School 738
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Holy Cross Catholic School-Webster MN
School
Delayed 2 hours
Holy Family Academy-St. Louis Pk
School
Delayed 2 hours
Holy Family Catholic High School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Holy Name of Jesus-Wayzata
School
Delayed 2 hours
No Morning School Age Childcare
Holy Spirit Academy
School
Delayed 2 hours
Holy Spirit School - St. Paul
School
Delayed 1 hour
Holy Trinity Lutheran School - New Hope
School
Closed Today
Holy Trinity School - Winsted
School
Closed Today
Hope Academy - Minneapolis
School
Closed Today
Hopkins Public Works
Civic/Community
Snow Emergency
In effect at 9pm Thursday night
Hopkins School District 270
School
Delayed 2 hours
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Hutchinson Public ISD #423
School
Closed Today
Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Inver Grove Heights ISD 199
School
Delayed 2 hours
NO PRESCHOOL, ECFE, ECSE CLASSES ALL DAY
Isle Public School
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Jackson Co. Central & Emmanuel Lutheran
School
Closed Today
Janesville - Waldorf - Pemberton
School
Delayed 2 hours
Jordan Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Judson Preschool- Mpls
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
No STEM Friday
KMS Public Schools - Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg
School
Delayed 2 hours
Kaleidoscope Charter School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool. Project Kids is open at 6:15 am.
Kenyon - Wanamingo #2172
School
Delayed 3 hours
Buses On Plowed Roads Only - Knights Kids open 7:00 to 6:00.
KidsPark Hourly Child Care
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Kimball Area Public Schools
School
Closed Today
King of Kings Lutheran School- Roseville
School
Closed Today
Kipp North Star Academy
School
Closed Today
Kipp North Star Primary
School
Closed Today
LIFE Prep
School
Closed Today
La Creche Early Childhood Centers
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
La Port School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Lac qui Parle Valley School District
School
Closed Today
Lake Benton School
School
Closed Today
Lake City ISD 813
School
Delayed 2 hours
Lake Country School - Minneapolis
School
Closed Today
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Mem. School
School
Closed Today
Lakeview ISD # 2167
School
Closed Today
Lakeville School District #194
School
Delayed 2 hours
Le Sueur County Dac
School
Delayed 2 hours
Le Sueur-Henderson Public
School
Delayed 2 hours
Leaf River/White Pine Academies
School
Delayed 2 hours
Friday, February 8th
Leap Of Faith Preschool - North Branch
School
Closed Today
Lester Prairie
School
Closed Today
Child Care Open - Follow us on Facebook for up to date information
Lincoln Hi - Ivanhoe
School
Closed Today
Lincoln International High School
School
Closed Today
Lionsgate Academy
School
Evening activities cancelled
Litchfield School District
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day for Students and Teachers
Little Falls Comm. School #482
School
Closed Today
Activities cancelled
Little Victories
Preschool/Daycare
Open
Living Hope Lutheran School
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Lower Sioux Indian Community Head Start and Head Start
School
Closed Today
Luck Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Lutheran High School - Mayer
School
Delayed 2 hours
Lyle School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Lynd Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Plowed roads only
MACCRAY ISD 2180 - Clara City
School
Closed Today
MSCTC - Fergus Falls Campus
School
Delayed 2 hours
MSCTC - Wadena Campus
School
Campus opening at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8.
Macalester Plymouth Preschool
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Classes Canceled
Madelia Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Mankato ISD #77
School
Delayed 2 hours
Maple Lake #881 & St. Tim's Prchl
School
Closed Today
Maple River ISD #2135
School
Delayed 2 hours
Marshall Dist. 413
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled
Martha Burns Swim School
Business
Classes Canceled
MORNING swim lessons cancelled
Martin County West Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Medford Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Melrose Area Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Menahga Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Metro Schools College Prep
School
Closed Today
Milaca Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Grades 9-12 activities (practices/games) still on.
Mille Lacs County D.A.C.
Civic/Community
Closed Today
Milroy Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board
Civic/Community
Rec Plus open Feb.8th from noon-6pm at weather release day sites.
Minneapolis Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Minneota Public School
School
Closed Today
Minnesota Excellence In Learning Academy
School
School Closed on 2/8
Minnesota International Middle School
School
Closed Today
2/07//2019 Today's parents-teachers conferences canceled
Minnesota Math and Science Academy
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Minnesota Transition Charter School
School
Closed Today
Minnesota Waldorf School
School
Closed Today
Minnetonka Center for the Arts
Business
Delayed 1 hour
Minnetonka School Dist. 276
School
Delayed 2 hours
Minnewaska Schools
School
Closed Today
Flex/E-Learning Day
Mn Valley Lutheran H.S. - New Ulm
School
Delayed 3 hours
Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll. - Granite Falls
School
Delayed 2 hours
Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19
Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.- Canby
School
Delayed 2 hours
Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19
Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Jackson
School
Delayed 2 hours
Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19
Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Luverne
School
Delayed 2 hours
Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19
Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Pipestone
School
Delayed 2 hours
Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19
Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Worthington
School
Delayed 2 hours
Opening at 10:00 am 2/8/19
Montevideo Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Monticello Public School #882
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool - ECFE Classes begin at 11 a.m., Magic Adventures is open
Mora Schools #332
School
Delayed 2 hours
Morris Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Mount Calvary Pre-School - Excelsior
Preschool/Daycare
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Mountain Lake Christian School
School
Closed Today
Mountain Lake School District
School
Closed Today
Mt. Olive Lutheran School - Delano
School
Delayed 2 hours
Murray Cty. Central ISD 2169
School
Closed Today
N.R.H.E.G. School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Nativity of Our Lord - St. Paul
School
Delayed one hour
Nay Ah Shing School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Nevis School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
New Discoveries Montessori Academy - Hutchinson
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
New Heights Charter - Stillwater
School
Closed Today
New London-Spicer Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
New Millennium Academy
School
Closed Today
Teachers Should Still Report
New Prague Schools ISD 721
School
Delayed 2 hours
New Richmond Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
New Ulm Public & Parochial Schools
School
Delayed 3 hours
Kids Connection starts at normal time.
New Ulm River Bend Ed District
School
Delayed 3 hours
Nicollet Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
North Branch Schools Dist 138
School
Closed Today
North Central Learning Center
School
Delayed 2 hours
North Lakes Academy
School
Delayed 2 hours
North Metro Flex Academy - St. Paul
School
Closed Today
Northern Voices - Roseville
School
Delayed 2 hours
Open at 10:30 AM
Northfield ISD 659
School
Delayed 2 hours
Northway Academy
School
Closed Today
Norwood/Yng Amer. #108
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Pre-school
Notre Dame Academy
School
Delayed 2 hours
Lions' Lair Open
Nova Classical Academy
School
Closed Today
Ogilvie Public School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Preschool 3 cancelled, Preschool 4 start time 9:40 am
Onamia Public Schools ISD 480
School
Delayed 2 hours
Options Inc.
Business
Closed Today
Orono Schools #278
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Ortonville-Big Stone City
School
Closed Today
Osakis
School
Closed Today
Osseo District #279
School
Closed Today
District sponsored high school after-school and evening activities will be held as scheduled
Our Lady of the Lake School- Mound
School
Delayed 2 hours
Our Savior’s Lutheran School - Hutchinson
School
Closed Today
Owatonna Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Friday: 2 Hour late start
Parents in Community Action Headstart
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
All PICA centers closed Friday
Park Rapids School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Parkers Prairie School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
Parnassus Preparatory School
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Partnership Academy
School
Closed Today
Pathways To Play Early Learning Center
Preschool/Daycare
Delayed 2 hours
opens 8:30- no breakfast- a.m. snack provided
Pelican Rapids Schools
School
Delayed 3 hours
Pepin Area Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Perpich Arts High School - Golden Valley
School
Closed Today
Residential hall will remain open and staffed.
PiM Arts High School
School
Closed Today
Pierz ISD 484
School
Delayed 2 hours
Fricay, February 8
Pine City Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No breakfast or morning preschool
Pine Island Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Friday
Pipestone Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
School
Friday evening activities to continue as planned
Plum City School Dist.
School
Delayed 2 hours
Prairie Farm School Dist.
School
Delayed 2 hours
Classes will start at 10:00 am
Prairie Seeds Academy
School
Closed Today
Prestige Preschool Academy - Minnetonka
School
Delayed 2 hours
Princeton Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Tiger Club Closed; High School Activities open at 3pm
Prior Lake Christian School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Prior Lake/Savage Area Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Prodeo Academy
School
Closed Today
Providence Academy - Plymouth
School
Delayed 2 hours
RTR Public Schools - Tyler
School
Closed Today
Randolph Public Schools #195
School
Delayed 2 hours
Reach Up Head Start Sites
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Red Rock Central Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Red Wing ISD 256
School
Delayed 2 hours
Open
Redwood Area Schools
School
Closed Today
No am pre-school
Renville County West #2890
School
Closed Today
Risen Christ School - Mpls
School
Closed Today
No hay clases viernes. No classes on Friday.
River Grove Elementary
School
Delayed 2 hours
River's Edge Academy
School
Closed Today
Riverland Community College
School
All Campuses will open at 10 a.m. Friday 2/8
Riversong Montessori
Preschool/Daycare
Open
Robbinsdale Area Schools #281
School
Closed Today
e-Learning Day 2/8/19
Rochester Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Rockford Schools ISD 883
School
Delayed 2 hours
Rocori Area Schools - Cold Spring
School
Closed Today
Royalton Schools ISD #485
School
Delayed 3 hours
Rush City Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No early childhood activities
SAGE Academy Charter School
School
Closed Today
SJLS - Northrop
School
Closed Today
SPCPA
School
Closed Today
Saint Paul Conservatory of Music
School
Closed Today
Classes Canceled
Saint Peter Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Saint Thomas Academy - Mendota Hgts.
School
Delayed 2 hours
Buses will run on a 2 hour delayed schedule.
Salem Covenant Church
Worship
MOPS Meeting canceled - Friday, February 8
Salem Lutheran - Greenfield
School
Closed Today
Salem Lutheran - Stillwater
School
Closed Today
Sartell-St. Stephen School District
School
Closed Today
This includes all programs and activities.
Sauk Centre ISD #743
School
Closed Today
Sauk Rapids-Rice
School
Closed Today
This includes all programs and activities.
Schoolcraft Learning Community - Bemidji
School
Delayed 2 hours
Sebeka Area Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Sejong Academy
School
Closed Today
Seven Hills Preparatory Academy
School
Delayed 2 hours
Shakopee Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Shirley G Moore Laboratory School
School
Closed Today
Shirley R. Abelson Aleph School
School
Delayed 2 hours
School Starts at 9:30
Sibley East Schools
School
Closed Today
Siren Schools
School
Closed Today
Sleepy Eye Public
School
Delayed 3 hours
So. St. Paul Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No Kids Choice, No Morning ECFE, ECSE, Community Preschool, ABE classes, Secondary zero hour
Sojourner Truth Academy
School
Closed Today
SonShine Learning Center
Preschool/Daycare
Mendota Heights Open/Luther Saint Paul Closed
Friday, February 8th
South Central College-Faribault & N Mankato
School
Delayed 2 hours
Opening at 10:00 a.m.
South Central Tech. College - Mankato
School
Delayed 2 hours
Opening at 10:00 a.m.
Southeast Serv. Co-Op ISD #921
Civic/Community
Google Products Session (2/8/19) Cancelled
Southland #500 - Adams
School
Delayed 2 hours
5th grade field trip to be rescheduled. No morning preschool
Spectrum High School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Spring Lake Park ISD 16
School
Delayed 2 hours
Buses and schools are two hours late
Springfield Pub. & Par. Schools
School
Delayed 3 hours
Buses on plowed roads only
St. Alphonsus Parish School - Brooklyn Center
School
Closed Today
St. Anthony New Brighton School
School
Closed Today
St. Charles Borromeo Sch - St. Anthony
School
Closed Today
St. Clair School
School
Closed Today
St. Cloud District 742
School
Closed Today
This includes all programs and activities.
St. Croix Catholic School
School
Closed Today
St. Croix Central Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
St. Croix Montessori - Stillwater
School
Closed Today
St. Croix Prep - Stillwater
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
St. Croix River Education District
Delayed 2 hours
St. Davids Ctr. For Child & Family Development
School
Delayed 2 hours
Delayed, open for all programs at 9:00
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton - Hastings
School
Closed Today
St. Francis School Dist 15
School
Delayed 2 hours
St. Francis Xavier School - Buffalo
School
Closed Today
No Preschool
St. Helena Catholic School - Mpls
School
Closed Today
St. Hubert's School
School
Delayed 2 hours
No Morning Buzz Club
St. James Public ISD #840
School
Delayed 3 hours
St. John the Baptist - Savage
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool No AM Kids Care
St. John the Baptist Catholic School-Excelsior
School
Delayed 2 hours
Before care will not be offered.
St. John's Lutheran - Corcoran
School
Closed Today
St. John's Lutheran School-Chaska
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool - Doors open at 11:00 am (No Before Care)
St. Louis Park Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
St. Mark's Catholic School - St. Paul
School
Delayed 2 hours, 10 minutes
Starting time 10:00 am
St. Michael Catholic School - Prior Lake
School
Delayed 2 hours
St. Michael-Albertville Public & Parochial
School
Delayed 2 hours
St. Pascal Baylon - St. Paul
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
St. Paul City School (Charter School)
School
all FRIDAY classes and activities
St. Paul Public Schools
School
Closed Today
St. Paul's Lutheran School - Prior Lake
School
Delayed 2 hours
St. Peter Claver
School
Closed Today
St. Peter Lutheran And Little Lambs Preschool
School
Delayed 2 hours
St. Raphael Catholic Church and School - Crystal
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled
Staples-Motley Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Step Academy Charter School - St. Paul
School
Closed Today
Stillwater Area Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Stonebridge World School
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled
Success Academy
School
Closed Today
School closed on Friday, re-open Monday AM
Sunny Hollow Montessori
School
Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
Swanville Public Schools
School
Closed Today
The Children's School
Delayed
OPENING AT 8:00 am
The Salon Professional Academy - Maplewood
School
OPEN
Thief River Falls School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
Buses On Plowed Roads Only - Latchkey will open at 6:30 am.
ThinkSelf
Business
Closed Today
Totino-Grace High School
School
Delayed 2 hours
Two Hour Late Start
Tracy Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Tri-City United Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Trinity First Lutheran School - Mpls
School
Closed Today
Triton Public Schools
School
Two Hours Late Friday, Feb. 8th
No AM preschool.
Truman Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Twin Cities Academy High School
School
Closed Today
TWIN CITIES ACADEMY
Twin Cities International Elementary School
School
Closed Today
2/07//2019 Today's parents-teachers conferences canceled
Ubah Medical Academy
School
Closed Today
Underwood Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
United South Central - Wells
School
Delayed 2 hours
Unity School District - Balsam Lake
School
Delayed 2 hours
University of MN Morris
School
UMN Morris Campus closed until 10 a.m. 2/8
Upper Mississippi Academy
School
Closed Today
Upsala
School
Closed Today
Urban Academy Charter School
School
Closed Today
Urban Arts Academy
School
Closed Today
Venture Academy
School
Closed Today
Verndale Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Visitation School - Mendota Heights
School
Delayed 2 hours
Buses will run on a 2 hour delayed schedule.
Wabasso District 640
School
Closed Today
Wadena County DAC
Civic/Community
Delayed 2 hours
This includes Sebeka and Verndale locations
Wadena Deer Crk Sch. D.A.C., A.L.C.,St.
School
Delayed 3 hours
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
Buses On Plowed Roads Only
Waseca Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Child Care Open - No AM Preschool
Watershed High School
School
Closed Today
Due to forecasted windchill factor
Watertown/Mayer Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
School
Delayed 2 hours
Waubun Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Wayzata Public Dist. 284
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool - Home Base Childcare Opens at 8:30 am
Webster School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
West Central Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Teachers report at 10:30
West Lutheran H.S.
School
Delayed 2 hours
West Side Summit - St. Paul
School
Closed Today
West St. Paul - Mendota Heights - Eagan
School
Delayed 2 hours
Westonka School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool - Adventure Club opens at 8:30 am
Westwood Community Church
Worship
No AM Preschool
No Lunch Bunch -Regular business hours
Wheaton Area Schools -- District 803
School
Delayed 3 hours
Willmar Public ISD 347
School
Delayed 2 hours
Friday, February 8.
Willow River ISD #577
School
Delayed 2 hours
Windom Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Staff work day, report at 11 a.m.
Winona Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
with alternate snow routes, this includes nonpublic and charter schools.
Wright Technical Center - Buffalo
School
Closed Today
Yellow Medicine East ISD 2190
School
Closed Today
Zion Lutheran School - Mayer
School
Delayed 2 hours
No AM Preschool
Zumbro Educ. Dist. Alternative
School
Delayed 2 hours
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
School
Delayed 2 hours