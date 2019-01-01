.
With February’s record snowfall and spring’s rapid temperature jumps, many parts of Minnesota are bracing for floods. WCCO.com has collected a number of resources for you to follow in the coming weeks.
State Agencies
Minnesota:
- MnDOT: Flood-Related Road Closures
- Minnesota HSEM: Flood Preparation
- Minn. DNR: Flooding Resources
- Minnesota Department of Public Safety
North Dakota:
- North Dakota State Government
- North Dakota Department of Emergency Services
- North Dakota: Flood Preparedness
City/Waterway Flooding Information
City of Minneapolis
City of St. Paul
City of Stillwater
City of Fargo
City of Grand Forks
City of Breckenridge
City of Harwood
City of Moorhead
City of Valley City
City of Wahpeton
Minnehaha Creek Watershed District
School Districts
Minneapolis Public Schools
St. Paul Public Schools
Stillwater Area Public Schools
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools
Grand Forks Public Schools
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Wahpeton Public School District #37
Breckenridge Public Schools
Valley City Public Schools
Volunteering
- Community Thread: Spring Flooding Volunteers
- The Salvation Army: Volunteer Opportunities
- American Red Cross: Volunteer Opportunities
- Lutheran Social Services: Volunteer Opportunities
- Lutheran Social Services: Donations
Additional Resources
National Weather Service Resources:
- National Weather Service: Minnesota Flood Briefing Page
- National Weather Service: Red River Flooding Forecast
National Flood Insurance Program:
Find A Hospital Near You:
What Happens Now | Step By Step Guide:
- What Happens Now: Preparing For Floods
- What Happens Now: 5 Tasks To Do Now Before Flooding Occurs
- What Happens Now: Getting Help After The Flood
- What Happens Now: Water Damage In Your Home
- What Happens Now: Financial Assistance Options
- What Happens Now: 3 Safety Tips To Follow After A Flood
More: