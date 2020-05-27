Living With Memory Loss: A WCCO Special ReportFor three years, we've been following the journey of a Minnesota family confronting Alzheimer's disease.

For Those Living With Memory Loss, When Is It OK To Take Away The Car Keys?A scary turn in 79-year-old Paul Quinn's condition ended with a trip to the wrong house and a call to police.

Virtual Tour Lets People Experience What Dementia Feels LikeThose who experience it discover how just a small room and a table of tasks can quickly lead to frustration and heartbreak.

Neuroscience Center Pioneering Alzheimer's, Dementia TreatmentsOne of the few places in the country developing new treatments for dementia and Alzheimer's disease is in the Twin Cities.

Largest Midwestern Dementia Conference Held In St. PaulHundreds met in St. Paul Saturday to learn more about a disease affecting nearly 5 million people across the country.

For Stillwater Family, Living With Alzheimer's Means Living In The MomentFor nearly two years, WCCO has been documenting a retired Stillwater doctor's diagnosis of the earliest detectable stages of Alzheimer's.

Managing Expectations: One Family's Struggle With Alzheimer'sFor more than a year, WCCO has been documenting one family's fight against Alzheimer's disease.

Living With Alzheimer’s: A Look At The Life Of A CaregiverThey are often the people most affected by a cruel disease, the caregivers of Alzheimer's patients.

Walk To End Alzheimer's Turns Downtown Minneapolis PurpleSome 10,000 people took part in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's at Target Field. Teams raised more than $1 million, the most of the 600 walks held across the country.

'Memory Club' Helps Alzheimer's Patients Train Their BrainsFor two hours over the course of 10 weeks, Alzheimer's patients and caregivers meet at Memory Club. The class is designed for people like Paul Quinn, in the earliest detectable stage of the disease.

Alzheimer's Takes Toll On Doctor And His FamilyAt least half of us already know someone with Alzheimer's Disease, and in the next decade twice as many Minnesotans will be diagnosed. WCCO is beginning an up-close look, documenting the fight one family is in.