'The 7:34': June 9, 2020 - Ready To Eat At Restaurants Again?Minnesota is getting ready to turn the dial again in reopening the state. On Wednesday, restaurants can have indoor seating at 50% capacity, Jason DeRusha reports (12:09). The 7:34 - June 9, 2020

Minneapolis Art Teacher Seeks To Transform Lake Street With MuralsCecily Spano, an art teacher at Southwest High School, spoke with Heather Brown about her call to action for local artists. WCCO This Morning -- June 5, 2020

#MyMorning: June 9, 2020We want to see how you beat the heat on Monday. WCCO This Morning -- June 9, 2020

Free COVID-19 Tests Available In The Twin Cities; Protesters Urged To Get TestedChristiane Cordero reports that free tests will be offered in Minneapolis and St. Paul every Tuesday and Wednesday for the next three weeks (1:54). WCCO This Morning -- June 9, 2020

George Floyd To Be Buried Tuesday In HoustonHeather Brown reports on the services to be held in Texas for the man whose death in Minneapolis sparked protests across the world (1:28). WCCO This Morning -- June 9, 2020

Morning Headlines: June 9, 2020Jason DeRusha reads about a manufacturer saying he won’t rebuild in Minneapolis due to lack of trust in city leaders and big fiinancial losses for those who planned dream weddings this spring (3:06). WCCO This Morning -- June 9, 2020

Health Department Encourages Testing For Those ProtestedChristiane Cordero reports on where people can get a free test in the Twin Cities (1:51) WCCO This Morning -- June 9, 2020

5 A.M. Weather ReportRiley O'Connor says Tuesday will be warm and humid with heavy rain showers this evening, especially in the southeastern corner of Minnesota (3:19). WCCO This Morning -- June 9, 2020

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of June 9, 2020Jason DeRusha reports on the latest Minnesota headlines (1:20). WCCO 4 News -- June 9, 2020

Minnesota Man Reflects On When He Protested For MLKMike Max sat down with George Blackwell and his grandaughter Skya as he was reflecting on what it was like in the 60's when he protested for MLK, (2:41). WCCO 4 News at 10 – June 8, 2020

10 P.M. Weather ReportExpect rain in the Twin Cities in the evening on Tuesday, Chris Shaffer reports (3:33). WCCO 4 News at 10 – June 8, 2020

Restaurants Prepare For Changes As Reopening Of Indoor Dining Service NearsStarting Wednesday, the state is turning the COVID-19 dial -- allowing up to 250 customers in sit-down dining rooms at a time, John Lauritsen reports (1:50). WCCO 4 News at 10 – June 8, 2020

Mixed Feelings, Messages For Dismantling MPDBusiness and tourism leaders in the city are working to figure out what a change like that could mean for them, David Schuman reports (2:08). WCCO 4 News at 10 – June 8, 2020

Mourners Pay Respects To George Floyd In Houston ChurchBy the bus load and on foot, in the midst of a pandemic and a heat index soaring above 100 degrees, people came to Fountain of Praise Church to pay their respects to George Floyd, Jeff Wagner reports (2:43). WCCO 4 News at 10 – June 8, 2020

Father & Daughter Shot At White Bear Lake BeachA man and his five-year-old daughter were both shot near a White Bear Lake boat launch on Monday evening, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:27). WCCO 4 News at 10 – June 8, 2020

What Happens To College Sports If There's No Football?Mike Max spoke to Pete Najarian who talks about the challenges athletic programs are facing, (2:28). WCCO 4 News at 6 – June 8, 2020

6 P.M. Weather ReportKeep an eye on thunderstorm warnings in the upper northwestern and west central areas of the state, Chris Shaffer reports (2:54). WCCO 4 News at 6 – June 8, 2020

As Protests Subside In The Twin Cities, Plywood Comes DownCrews are busy removing thousands of sheets of protective plywood which covered plate-glass storefronts across the Twin Cities, Bill Hudson reports (1:56). WCCO 4 News at 6 – June 8, 2020

Mpls. City Council President Wants To Replace MPD With Transformative New Model Of Public SafetyMinneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender says she wants to replace the current department with a transformative new model of public safety, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (2:18). WCCO 4 News at 6 – June 8, 2020

Thousands Gather For Public Visitation In Houston For George FloydTwo weeks after his death in Minneapolis, George Floyd returns to his hometown of Houston. How people are remembering the man who sparked worldwide protest, Jeff Wagner reports (2:01). WCCO 4 News at 6 – June 8, 2020

5 P.M. Weather ReportAs Chris Shaffer reports, the hot weather is setting the stage for potentially more severe weather (3:39). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020

Gyms Prepare To Reopen In MNMinnesota is getting ready to turn the dial again in reopening the state, Kate Raddatz reports (). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020

Gov. Walz Tours Damages Due To Unrest In The Twin CitiesOn Monday, Gov. Walz met with University Avenue business owners, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:59). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020

Community Members Weigh In On Calls To Defund MPDOur Reg Chapman shows us some of the recommendations coming from the community (2:24). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020

