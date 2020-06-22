‘The 7:34’: Working From Home -- Are You Feeling Burnt Out?Good morning! It’s time for “The 7:34”: Have you been working from home since the pandemic began? If so… are you feeling burnt out? And what do you do to beat it? WCCO This Morning - June 23, 2020

1 hour ago

#MyMorning: June 23, 2020We want to see your colorful creations. WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

2 hours ago

Money Moves You Shouldn’t Do While In A RecessionJustin Halverson, of Great Waters Financial, says you shouldn’t panic and take on debt (4:07). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

2 hours ago

Trump Authorizes Federal Government To Arrest People Vandalizing MonumentsJason DeRusha reports that the president's tweet comes after protesters tried to yank down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House (0:28). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

2 hours ago

Republican State Senators To Call For Investigation Into Minneapolis PoliceJason DeRusha reports that the lawmakers want to know about the department’s lack of response during the nights of unrest following George Floyd’s death (0:28). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

2 hours ago

Activist Group Urges Public To Work With Police To Curb Gun ViolenceLisa Clemons, of A Mother’s Love, told WCCO-TV she wants police reform and community reform (2:08). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

2 hours ago

Morning Headlines: June 23, 2020Jason DeRusha reads about the vanishing middle child and the call for police not to use bean bag rounds for crowd control (3:30). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

2 hours ago

Minneapolis Police Chief Calls George Floyd's Death Murder, Not Lack Of TrainingChief Medaria Arradondo said ex-officer Derek Chauvin "intentionally caused" the death of George Floyd while the other three officers there failed to prevent it (0:42). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

3 hours ago

Keeping Kids Interested In Science Over The SummerJason DeRusha spoke with Jayshree Seth, a 3M chief scientist, about the video series 3M made to teach kids core concepts through clever experiments (4:08). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

3 hours ago

Lt. Bob Kroll To Speak With Gayle King On CBS This MorningShe spoke with the head of the Minneapolis police union about racial issues on the police force (0:44). WCCO This Morning-- June 23, 2020

3 hours ago

5 A.M. Weather ReportRiley O'Connor says Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s and a chance of pop-up showers (2:26). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

4 hours ago

An 'Epic Adventure' On The Mississippi RiverJason DeRusha reports on the two disabled men who are canoeing the entire span of the Mississippi River this summer (0:43). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

4 hours ago

Overnight Shooting In Crystal Leaves 3 Men InjuredJason DeRusha reports that the men are expected to survive (2:20). WCCO This Morning -- June 23, 2020

4 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of June 23, 2020Jason DeRusha reports on the latest Minnesota headlines (1:42). WCCO 4 News -- June 23, 2020

4 hours ago

Cretin-Derham Hall AD: Sports Are Best Race Relations TeacherPhil Archer is at Cretin-Derham Hall, where athletics help drive enrollment; where COVID-19 drives fear; and where -- as an African American -- he has a chance to create dialogue with his student athletes, reports Mike Max (1:49). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 22, 2020

10 hours ago

10 P.M. Weather ReportSome isolated storms expected Tuesday, reports Chris Shaffer (2:48). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 22, 2020

10 hours ago

St. Paul Police Help Owner Of Murdered DogsSome St. Paul police officers are coming together to help a family after someone shot and killed three of their dog, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:33). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 22, 2020

10 hours ago

Rise In Mpls. Shootings Alarm City LeadersMinneapolis' mayor and police chief have called in reinforcements to help quell the city's rising violence, reports John Lauritsen (3:05). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 22, 2020

10 hours ago

Uptown Mass Shooting Survivor TalksJeff Wagner talks to one of the 11 survivors of the Uptown mass shooting about the chaotic scene that can't escape his mind (2:13). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 22, 2020

10 hours ago

6 P.M. Weather ReportTomorrow's weather will bring temperatures in the 70s throughout the state, Chris Shaffer reports (2:30). WCCO 4 News at 6 - June 22, 2020

15 hours ago

Couple's Engagement Encourages Single Mother Battling Pancreatic CancerCOVID-19 concerns couldn’t keep a local couple from starting a new chapter this weekend, and their socially-distanced engagement celebration may have meant even more to one Minnesota mother, Frank Vascellaro reports (2:00 ). WCCO 4 News at 6 - June 22, 2020

15 hours ago

Communities Urge Congress To Pass Bonding Bill, After Special Session FailsThe Minnesota Special Session came to a crashing halt Saturday morning passing none of the major bills both sides were hoping for, Esme Murphy reports (1:59). WCCO 4 News at 6 - June 22, 2020

15 hours ago

Mayor Frey, Police Chief Arradondo Discuss Recent Gun Violence In Twin CitiesMayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo discuss in a press conference the recent gun violence in Minneapolis, Frank Vascellaro reports (8:59) WCCO 4 News at 6 - June 22, 2020

15 hours ago

5 P.M. Weather ReportIsolated storms expected Tuesday, reports Chris Shaffer (2:59). WCCO 4 News At 5 – June 22, 2020

16 hours ago