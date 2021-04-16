WCCO Crew Told To Lay On Ground After Guard Disperses ProtestersReg Chapman reports, from Brooklyn Center, that journalists were held and their photos were taken as credentials were checked, after protests of the death of Daunte Wright devolved Friday night (6:29). WCCO 4 News - April 16, 2021

Extended Version: Faith, Community Leaders Comment On Civil UnrestJason DeRusha sat down with four community and faith leaders as the Derek Chauvin trial draws to a close and unrest heats up over the shooting death of Daunte Wright (7:30). WCCO 4 News - April 16, 2021

10 P.M. Weather ReportNext week's looking pretty chilly once again, Chris Shaffer reports (2:33). WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 16, 2021

WCCO Exclusive: Juror In Mohamad Noor Trial Shares His StoryOnly on WCCO, a juror who knows what the Derek Chauvin trial jurors might be feeling right now shares his experience for the first time, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 16, 2021

WCCO's Reg Chapman Reports Journalists Being Detained, IDs CheckedReg Chapman reports that a number of dispersal orders were issued near the Brooklyn Center Police Department (4:12). WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 16, 2021

Mixed Response For National Guard Amid ProtestsRight now, more than 3,000 soldiers are helping law enforcement respond to the Daunte Wright shooting and the Derek Chauvin trial, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (3:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 16, 2021

For 6th Straight Night, Protesters Rally In Brooklyn CenterHennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson says he believes the added fencing around the Brooklyn Center police precinct has helped, Reg Chapman reports (4:05). WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 16, 2021

Sixth Straight Night Of Protests Outside Brooklyn Center P.D. After Daunte Wright's DeathThe 20-year-old was shot in a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon (8:34). WCCO 4 News - April 16, 2021

6 P.M. Weather ReportThe sun was shining in the Twin Cities on Friday following days and days of gray, Chris Shaffer reports (2:50). WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 16, 2021

Spring Farm Babies Are On DisplayThe Spring Baby Farm Festival is happening at the Bouwman farm in Brooklyn Park (0:47). WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 16, 2021

4 Faith, Community Leaders Comment On Civil UnrestJason DeRusha sat down with four community and faith leaders as the Derek Chauvin trial draws to a close and unrest heats up over the shooting death of Daunte Wright (2:40). WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 16, 2021

2021 Outlook Promising For Minnesota FarmersLast year was close to a record year for crop yields for Minnesota farmers, John Lauritsen reports (1:47). WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 16, 2021

What Happens To Derek Chauvin If He's Convicted?If convicted, Chauvin would be formally sentenced at a later date, Esme Murphy reports (2:04). WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 16, 2021

Families Of Loved Ones Killed By Police Form Healing NetworkThey share a common grief and common goal of justice, Caroline Cummings reports (2:27). WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 16, 2021

Act Of Kindness In Detroit Lakes Caught On CameraThe ball carrier you see here is Kale Hannah, a 6th grader at Detroit Lakes Middle School (0:50). WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 16, 2021

5 P.M. Weather ReportThe sun was shining in the Twin Cities on Friday following days and days of gray, Chris Shaffer reports (2:59). WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 16, 2021

MSHSL Wants State Health Dept. To Let Kids Play Without MasksThere's a new debate happening over masks in high school sports, Mike Max reports (1:19). WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 16, 2021

8 Killed, 5 Hurt In FedEx Mass ShootingThe shooter is identified as a young man in his 20s who shot and killed himself, Nikki Battiste reports (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 16, 2021

In All, 38 Witnesses Took Stand For Prosecution, And 7 For DefenseThe fate of Derek Chauvin should be in the hands of the jury by Monday afternoon, Esme Murphy reports (2:40). WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 16, 2021

Man Faces 4 Felony Charges In Police AssaultThe man accused of dragging a Minnesota police officer and hitting him in the head with a hammer now faces four felony charges, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:12). WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 16, 2021

WCCO Digital Headlines: April 16, 2021Frank Vascellaro shares the latest headlines from Friday afternoon (1:08). WCCO Digital Headlines - April 16, 2021

Noon Weather ReportMike Augustyniak reports, some sun will be shining throughout the afternoon, with temperatures hitting the mid-50s (3:50) WCCO 4 News At Noon - April 16, 2021

212 Students At Maple Grove Middle School Quarantine After Classmate Returned From Spring Break With COVID212 students are out of Maple Grove Middle School this week after the district says a student returned to school after spring break, who then tested positive for COVID-19. (00:23) WCCO 4 News At Noon - April 16, 2021

No Arrests On Fifth Night Of Brooklyn Center ProtestsAfter days of unrest and scenes of police clashing with protesters after the police killing of Daunte Wright, a much quieter night played out in Brooklyn Center on Thursday, Marielle Mohs reports (2:01) WCCO 4 News At Noon - April 16, 2021

