WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon Of Jan. 3, 2022Here are the latest Minnesota headlines.

40 minutes ago

WEB EXTRA: Sherry Hancock Talks About Frozen Pants, Snowy Pasta And Other Winter SculpturesTo distract herself from Minnesota's cold weather, Sherry Hancock started making frozen sculptures in her yard.

3 hours ago

Noon Weather ReportForecaster Katie Steiner reports on the chance for snow mid-week.

4 hours ago

Twin Brothers Found Dead After House FireTwo brothers were found dead Saturday after a house fire in Canosia Township.

4 hours ago

Gov. Walz Says Spike In Omicron Cases Is ComingOn WCCO Radio, he urged Minnesotans to get tested if they feel a cold coming on.

4 hours ago

As Omicron Surges, Many Question If Schools Can Reopen SafelyAcross the country, schools are are delaying returns to the classroom.

4 hours ago

New Developments In Brooklyn Center Hit-And-RunThe Minnesota State Patrol says they've found a suspect vehicle and possible driver.

4 hours ago

No Space? No Problem! Rebecca Kolls Recommends TerrariumsKolls says that many of the materials you need, you probably already have at home, except possibly the charcoal.

6 hours ago

Wayzata H.S. Grads Fire Up Door-Delivery ServiceBharat Pulgam discusses Pikup.

6 hours ago

The Key To Success For Kids' New Year's ResolutionsLaura Davis, with College Nannies and Sitters in the Twin Cities, explains.

6 hours ago

9 A.M. Weather ReportWCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says it'll get warmer, but then once again get bitterly cold.

6 hours ago

WCCO Anchor Talks On His COVID CaseJason DeRusha tested positive for the virus last month, and talks about his symptoms.

6 hours ago

Mid-Morning Headlines From Jan. 3, 2022The former FDA commissioner went on "Face the Nation" and spoke about what the start of the new year could look like amid the Omicron variant.

6 hours ago

CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: Jan. 3, 2022❇️ Travel woes continue with more flights canceled and delayed at MSP Airport today. ❇️ Feedback: What is one thing that went wrong for you during the holiday break?

8 hours ago

School Districts Closely Monitoring COVID Situation As Students Return To ClassThis morning, the second half of the school year begins for most Minnesotans.

9 hours ago

6 A.M. Weather ReportA big warm-up is on the way Monday.

10 hours ago

Minnesota Kids Head Back To School Amid COVID SurgeHealth experts say it's basically inevitable that your child will be exposed to the Omicron variant if they're returning to in-person learning. But there are ways you can give your child the best protection possible.

10 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of Jan. 3, 2022Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines.

11 hours ago

4:30 A.M. Weather ReportWe're waking up to much warmer temperatures Monday.

11 hours ago

WCCO Evening Digital Update: January 2, 2022Jeff Wagner has your latest headlines.

17 hours ago

10 P.M. Weather ReportAfter a seasonable Monday, light snow will fall upon much of Minnesota for a full 24-hour period.

17 hours ago

Warm Feelings Abound After Frosty NHL Winter ClassicThe Minnesota Wild may have lost Saturday's NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues, but the game was a big win for Target Field and nearby businesses.

18 hours ago

5:30 P.M. Weather ReportWe'll warm up the first couple days of the week, before a 24-hour snow event rolls in.

21 hours ago

Gophers, Tommies Face Off On Ice For First Time EverThe Golden Gophers and Tommies met up in an exhibition game Sunday at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul – their first matchup since St. Thomas joined Division I.

22 hours ago