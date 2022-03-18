WCCO’s Shayla Reaves Gives Axe Throwing A TryWCCO's Shayla Reaves is pretty good at axe throwing!

2 hours ago

Interview: Transit Driver Appreciation DayIt's Transit Driver Appreciation Day and we're talking with Metro Transit.

3 hours ago

5:30 A.M. Weather ReportSlightly cooler temps Friday, but there’s a shot at 60 degrees this weekend. Watch the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

Preview: Oakdale Event Center, Burrow, OpensOakdale Mayor Paul Reinke joins us to talk about a new event center in the city.

3 hours ago

AMBER Alert Canceled For 2-Year-Old In Pope County: Child Found Safe, Suspect In CustodyAn AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old boy in Pope County. The child has been found safe.

4 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: March 18, 2022Heather Brown has the latest digital headlines.

4 hours ago

10 P.M. Weather ReportWe'll enjoy a weekend warmup -- with highs Sunday that might reach the 60s.

9 hours ago

Good Question: What Makes Guessing March Madness Games So Hard?Almost 50 million Americans fill out March Madness brackets last year -- and no one has ever reported guessing every game correctly.

9 hours ago

Minnesota's Native American Legacy To Be Showcased During NCAA Women's Final FourRen Clayton got a look at how Minnesota's Native American community and will take center court during the NCAA women’s Final Four in downtown Minneapolis.

9 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day Aligns With March Madness KickoffAfter missing 2020 and having restrictions last year, pubs were packed again on St. Patrick’s Day – which also was the first day of the NCAA tournament.

9 hours ago

Minnesota Man Killed In UkraineFriends and family of Jimmy Hill have confirmed that he was killed when Russian soldiers opened fired on civilians Thursday morning.

9 hours ago

5 P.M. Weather ReportTemps will climb to the near-60s over the weekend.

16 hours ago

Impact Women’s Final Four Could Have On MinneapolisThe women’s tournament starts on Friday, all leading up to the Final Four in downtown Minneapolis.

16 hours ago

AMBER Alert Issued In Pope CountyAn AMBER Alert was issued on Thursday for 2-year-old Robert Ramirez, who is missing and believed to be abducted.

16 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns To St. PaulThe annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is back after a 2-year hiatus.

16 hours ago

Bill Introduced To Create Special Vikings License PlateA bill at the capitol would allow for the plates to benefit the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

16 hours ago

OB-GYN Fired After Reporting Allegation Of Sexual Assault By Colleague Speaks OutAn OB-GYN doctor is speaking out for the first time after she reported an allegation of sexual assault by one of her male colleagues and was later fired.

16 hours ago

Both Sides Dig In Their Heels On Day 8 Of Minneapolis Educator StrikeIt’s day eight without school for more than 28,000 Minneapolis Public School students.

16 hours ago

Travelers Frustrated By Sun Country CancellationsSome travelers have been stranded and others are struggling to get ahold of customer service.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon Of March 17, 2022Amelia Santaniello shares the latest headlines.

16 hours ago

Noon Weather ReportWCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak shares that much of the southern part of the state is seeing most of its snow cover melt away.

21 hours ago

Fresh Grass Going In At Target FieldSingle game tickets are going on sale for the Twins' 2022 season.

21 hours ago

Minneapolis Street Renamed For John Cheatham, City’s 1st Black Fire CaptainCaptain John Cheatham Avenue runs parallel to Minnehaha and Hiawatha. It's between 34th and 43rd Streets.

21 hours ago