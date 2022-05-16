Morning Update: Total Lunar Eclipse, Surplus Spending Agreement & MoreWe’re talking about last night’s total lunar eclipse, Gov. Walz will announce spending framework for $9B surplus, and more

2 hours ago

Minnesota GOP Convention: What Dr. Scott Jensen’s Nomination Means For Campaign AheadEsme Murphy is joined by political analyst Abou Amara and former Minnesota Senate majority leader Amy Koch, and discuss the weekend's Minnesota GOP convention, and what Dr. Scott Jensen's nomination means for the campaign ahead.

2 hours ago

4 Things To Know From May 16, 2022Here are four things you need to know today.

3 hours ago

Protecting Your Skin From The SunToo much time in the sun can be dangerous for your skin, so we want to make sure you're prepared.

3 hours ago

River Flooding Causes Road ClosuresYour next drive could include some road closures because of all of the rain we saw last week.

3 hours ago

Monday Motivation: Better Sleep, Teens Pitch AppsHere are a couple of reasons to smile today.

3 hours ago

6 A.M. Weather ReportMonday will be dry and sunny, but rain returns on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

How To Keep Your Skin Safe From The SunToo much time in the sun can cause trouble if you're not prepared.

3 hours ago

Roads Close Due To Anticipated FloodingBe ready for some road closures on your next drive.

3 hours ago

Catch A Glimpse Of Sunday's Lunar EclipseMinnesotans had a wonderful view of last night's total lunar eclipse.

3 hours ago

Sylvia Fowles Mural Unveiled Near Target CenterThis is Sylvia Fowles' final ride, and the Lynx are all in on celebrating her, win or lose.

4 hours ago

Buffalo Clinic Shooting: Gregory Ulrich's Trial Starts MondayThe trial is expected to get underway Monday for the man who allegedly admitted to a deadly shooting spree inside a Minnesota health clinic.

4 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of May 16, 2022Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines.

5 hours ago

4:30 A.M. Weather ReportMonday will be dry, sunny and a little breezy.

5 hours ago

10 P.M. Next Weather ReportWe'll kick off the work week with another warm and breezy day.

11 hours ago

Talking Points: Scott Jensen’s About-Face On Gun ControlSaturday night, GOP-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen apologized to delegates in regards to the gun control issue. Esme Murphy takes a look at what Jensen said.

11 hours ago

Officers Killed On Duty In 2021 Honored At CapitolFive Minnesota police officers killed in the line of duty last year were honored Sunday night at the State Capitol.

11 hours ago

Remembering PACER Center Co-Founder Paula GoldbergPeople across the country are remembering a fierce leader for children with disabilities.

11 hours ago

Enjoying The Sun, As Safely As PossibleWith our quick return of summer-like sun and heat, a lot of people are going to bed with a tan or sunburn because the sun's rays are especially intense right now.

11 hours ago

WCCO Evening Digital Update: May 15, 2022Jeff Wagner has your latest headlines.

15 hours ago

5:30 P.M. Next Weather ReportMeteorologist Lisa Meadows shows when you should get outside to see the total lunar eclipse Sunday night.

15 hours ago

The New Rides On Display At The Twin Cities Auto ShowWhether you were looking to get yourself into a nice new car, or just enjoy a nice day, the Twin Cities Auto Show was the spot to be this Sunday.

15 hours ago

Bringing Back North Minneapolis’s Lost ‘Sixth Avenue’Olson Memorial Highway was once Sixth Avenue, a street with heavy foot traffic and a thriving economy. But that all changed when the highway was put in. Ren Clayton spoke with those trying to restore the road to its former glory.

15 hours ago

1 Dead, Hurt In Police Chase Crash In Brooklyn ParkA man trying to give police "the slip" crashed into another driver -- killing that person -- before finally being arrested Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park.

15 hours ago