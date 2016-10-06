Paisley Park Opens For Limited Tours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Paisley Park, Prince‘s home and recording studio, is opening to the public Thursday for, what is currently, a limited run of tours.

This will be the first time the public will have access to Paisley Park since the music icon’s death back in April. His last event for fans was a small concert the Saturday before his passing.

Now, fans will return to see his Chanhanssen home like they never have before.

The tour begins with a visit into Prince’s purple rain room where they’ll see the script, guitar and a motorcycle that Prince rode in the 1984 movie of the same name.

They’ll also have will have access to his recording studio, the place where he was working on a jazz album before he died.

In addition to his awards and instruments, they’ll also get to see some of his custom made clothing.

Thursday’s opening of the museum tour came with some drama this week.

On Monday, the Chanhassen City Council delayed action on rezoning the building out of concern about public safety and traffic. Tuesday, they decided to issue a temporary three-day permit to accommodate some of the people who purchased tickets.

There will be two more days for tours – Oct. 8 and Oct. 14. Fans who purchased tickets but can’t get in these three days can get a refund.

The city will discuss the Paisley Park museum plans further next week.