Twin Cities Breaks Record For Latest Freeze

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Please, hold all jokes about hell freezing over, because it seems the opposite is happening. A Twin Cities weather record just toppled Monday.
Up until this year, the latest in the year the metro area has seen temperatures dip below freezing was back in 1900.
That year, it was Nov. 7 when temperatures finally went south of 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to WCCO meteorologists, it may be awhile yet before we settle on the chilly side of the freezing mark.
“We beat that record, the only question now is how much we’ll run up the score,” WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said. “The next chance to get anywhere close to 32 degrees is Saturday morning.”
Brickman also pointed out that this also marks the longest growing season on record, based on the number of days we’ve had between 32-degree days.
“The last time MSP Airport recorded 32 degrees was April 12, 209 days ago (and counting). It’s why we’re still seeing flowers — even dandelions — at a time of year when a hard freeze has usually killed much of the vegetation,” Brickman said.
One Comment
I love climate change!
It went to 32, but that was not a hard freeze.