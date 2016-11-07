Twin Cities Breaks Record For Latest Freeze

November 7, 2016 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Twin Cities, Weather Stories

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Please, hold all jokes about hell freezing over, because it seems the opposite is happening. A Twin Cities weather record just toppled Monday.

Up until this year, the latest in the year the metro area has seen temperatures dip below freezing was back in 1900.

That year, it was Nov. 7 when temperatures finally went south of 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to WCCO meteorologists, it may be awhile yet before we settle on the chilly side of the freezing mark.

“We beat that record, the only question now is how much we’ll run up the score,” WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said. “The next chance to get anywhere close to 32 degrees is Saturday morning.”

Brickman also pointed out that this also marks the longest growing season on record, based on the number of days we’ve had between 32-degree days.

“The last time MSP Airport recorded 32 degrees was April 12, 209 days ago (and counting). It’s why we’re still seeing flowers — even dandelions — at a time of year when a hard freeze has usually killed much of the vegetation,” Brickman said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kally Waters says:
    November 8, 2016 at 10:33 am

    I love climate change!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. John LeVasseur says:
    November 12, 2016 at 12:37 pm

    It went to 32, but that was not a hard freeze.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia