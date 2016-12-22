Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

IKEA Reaches Tentative Settlement In Dresser Deaths

December 22, 2016 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Ikea

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ikea, the leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, says “a tentative settlement” has been reached in the case involving three families in the United States whose children died after Ikea chests and dressers tipped over.

Group spokeswoman Johanna Iritz said Thursday “it would be inappropriate to comment,” adding the settlement was pending a U.S. court approval. She referred to its U.S. division for further questions.

The Philadelphia-based law firm Feldman, Shepherd, Wohlgelernter, Tanner, Weinstock & Dodig LLP that represented the families of killed toddlers had announced a $50 million settlement with Ikea.

The separate accidents took place in 2014 and 2016 with dressers from the MALM line.

In June, Ikea recalled some 8 million dressers and chests, and 21 million other similar models in the United States.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia