Mpls. Council Member Jacob Frey To Announce Run For Mayor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis city council member Jacob Frey is slated to announce Tuesday that he’s throwing his hat in the race for mayor.
Frey, who represents the city’s Third Ward and has championed the Nicollet Mall redesign and relaxing the city’s laws on recreational marijuana, will hold a rally at 6 p.m. outside Dangerous Man Brewing Company in northeast Minneapolis.
According to a release from his campaign, hundreds are expected to attend.
In the race for the highest elected office in the city, Frey will be running against incumbent Mayor Betsy Hodges, Nekima Levy-Pounds, who is the former head of the Minneapolis NAACP and a prominent Black Lives Matter activist, and State Rep. Raymond Dehn.