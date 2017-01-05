Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Globe, MSB Ordered To Pay Restitution To Over 1,200 Students

January 5, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Globe University, Lori Swanson, Minnesota School of Business, Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business have been ordered to pay restitution to more than 1,200 criminal justice students.

The for-profit schools in Woodbury were found in violation of the state’s deceptive trade practices law. Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson sued the schools in 2014 claiming that many criminal justice students were surprised to find out their degree failed to meet requirements for becoming police and probation officers in Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports the court order signed Wednesday makes the affected students eligible for tuition reimbursement, including student loans, payments for books and other fees, and any interest or finance charges.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia