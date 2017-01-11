2nd DOJ Listening Session Held At St. Anthony H.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The second of three community listening sessions held by the Department of Justice following the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile was held Tuesday in St. Anthony.
The listening sessions are a chance for the community to speak their mind about the shooting and are part of a voluntary review of St. Anthony police. They asked the DOJ to step in to review practices, training and recruitment.
Tuesday’s session was held at St. Anthony High School.
“The problem isn’t just police brutality, it’s also that the black community has not been given economic opportunities and thereby are treated as second class citizens,” a citizen said.
Officer Jeronimo Yanez is awaiting trial for manslaughter in Castile’s death.
A third listening session will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lauderdale City Hall.