4 Things To Know For Jan. 29, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Number One: Trump’s Immigration Order

President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily stop refugees and immigrants from several Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States brought protesters Saturday to airports from coast to coast.

Trump signed the executive order Friday. It affects people coming from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

On Saturday night, a federal judge ruled people with valid visas currently being detained at airports around the U.S. cannot be returned to their countries.

Number Two: MNsure Deadline

The state’s health insurance program is offering a one-week special enrollment period to give Minnesotans more time to sign up.

Last week, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill that offers a 25 percent discount to the thousands of people who don’t qualify for tax benefits.

Instead of closing on Jan. 31, the MNsure open enrollment will now end on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Number Three: U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of pond hockey teams come from all around for this event.

The winning team gets the coveted Golden Shovel.

Number Four: Serena Williams Bags 23rd Grand Slam Win

Serena Williams has reclaimed her throne as queen of the court.

She won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister, Venus, in the final of the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old surpassed Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the open era.