WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

4 Things To Know For Jan. 29, 2017

January 29, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Immigration Ban, MNsure, U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Number One: Trump’s Immigration Order

President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily stop refugees and immigrants from several Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States brought protesters Saturday to airports from coast to coast.

Trump signed the executive order Friday. It affects people coming from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

On Saturday night, a federal judge ruled people with valid visas currently being detained at airports around the U.S. cannot be returned to their countries.

Number Two: MNsure Deadline

The state’s health insurance program is offering a one-week special enrollment period to give Minnesotans more time to sign up.

Last week, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill that offers a 25 percent discount to the thousands of people who don’t qualify for tax benefits.

Instead of closing on Jan. 31, the MNsure open enrollment will now end on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Number Three: U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of pond hockey teams come from all around for this event.

The winning team gets the coveted Golden Shovel.

Number Four: Serena Williams Bags 23rd Grand Slam Win

Serena Williams has reclaimed her throne as queen of the court.

She won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister, Venus, in the final of the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old surpassed Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the open era.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia