Man, 35, Charged In Fatal St. Paul Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 35-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead and another injured.
Kareem Mitchell has been charged by Ramsey County prosecutors with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the shooting outside the St. Paul Saloon Sunday night.
Police used surveillance footage to identify Mitchell, who they now believe has fled the state. This is not Mitchell’s first brush with the law, he’s got eight prior felony convictions including three DWIs.