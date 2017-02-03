Man, 35, Charged In Fatal St. Paul Shooting

February 3, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: 830 WCCO Radio, St. Paul, St. Paul Saloon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 35-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead and another injured.

Kareem Mitchell has been charged by Ramsey County prosecutors with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the shooting outside the St. Paul Saloon Sunday night.

Police used surveillance footage to identify Mitchell, who they now believe has fled the state. This is not Mitchell’s first brush with the law, he’s got eight prior felony convictions including three DWIs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia