Officials Preliminarily Rule Paynesville Apartment Fire As Arson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The cause of an apartment fire in Paynesville that occurred earlier this week has been preliminarily ruled as arson.

According to the Paynesville Fire Department, on Tuesday just before 4 a.m. crews received a call of a structure fire at the Paynesville Place apartments.

Upon arrival, fire crews evacuated the building and began fighting the flames. The fire was put out by 6:30 a.m.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office began investigating, as the cause of the fire was thought to be suspicious.

During the investigation, the Paynesville Police Department learned that an eye witness saw a man in his late 20s enter his apartment with a gas can.

The witness said a short time later the man left the apartment building and smoke was coming out of his apartment.

Officers identified the resident and the vehicle he left the apartment building in.

They tracked the man to the Brooklyn Park area and alerted local law enforcement, who arrested the man around 2:30 p.m.

He was taken to Stearns County Jail where he is currently awaiting formal charges.

Roughly 40 people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Anyone who would like to assist the families displaced should call the Paynesville Community Center at 320-243-4953.