Jewish Community Center In St. Paul Evacuated After Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Jewish Community Center in St. Paul has been evacuated after a bomb threat Monday morning, according to police.
St. Paul police say the threat was called into the Highland Park center around 10 a.m. Monday morning, prompting the center to initiate its evacuation plan. A bomb squad responded.
Students at the center were moved to a nearby fire station pending the bomb squad clearing the building.
JCC CEO Michael Waldman said in an email that all staff and members have been safely accounted for.
Similar incidents happened in mid-January, when multiple Jewish centers around the nation — including in Minnesota — received bomb threats.
