Following Snowstorm, Hundreds Of Crashes Reported Statewide; None Fatal

February 24, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Crash Numbers, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The end-of-week snowstorm has resulted in hundreds of crashes and multiple injuries statewide, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

From 12 a.m. through 11 a.m., the state patrol says there have been 249 property damage crashes, 204 vehicles off the road and zero fatal crashes.

The patrol also tweeted crash numbers specifically for Marshall, Mankato and Rochester.

The patrol also said a tanker hauling liquid whey crashed on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County.

Earlier Friday morning, WCCO reported a MnDOT snowplow was rear-ended by a vehicle in the area Janesville.

