Woman, 23, Pleads Guilty In Beheading Death Of Her Accused Rapist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in connection to the beheading of a young Hibbing man last summer.

The Itasca County Attorney’s office says Kayleen Danielle Greniger was originally charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder for the death of 20-year-old David Alexander Haiman in June of 2016 near Ball Club.

The criminal complaint says Greniger accused Haiman of raping her, and told her boyfriend, 36-year-old Joseph Christen Thoresen.

Read More: Accused’s Brother Threatened Witness In Beheading Case

Haiman came over to Greniger’s and Thoresen’s residence to discuss the allegations, where he was tied up and beaten by both of them, resulting in his nose being broken.

Investigators say all three then decided to go buy some marijuana in Deer River, and then drove around the woods in Ball Club while smoking meth.

Greniger told police that both men were arguing during the drive. They had car problems, and Thoresen and Haiman got out of the vehicle to look under the hood. She says the two men started arguing again, and Thoresen pulled out a knife and began stabbing Haiman. He then pulled out a machete and beheaded Haiman.

Greniger is accused of helping Thoresen hide the murder weapon.

As part of her plea deal, Greniger will only face one count of second-degree murder, and is expected to serve 27 to 30 years in prison. She will not be sentenced until Thoresen’s trial concludes.