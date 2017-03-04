5 In Custody In Connection To Duluth Student’s Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a University of Minnesota Duluth student.
William Grahek, 22, was killed on Feb. 14 at a home in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood.
Four people were arrested Friday, while a fifth suspect was already in the St. Louis County Jail on unrelated charges.
The suspects range in age from 18 to 26 years old.
Police are seeking charges of second-degree murder against three of them.
Formal charges are expected on Tuesday.
