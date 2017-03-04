Sexual Assault Victims To Speak Out At ‘U’ Rally

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rally is planned Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
It comes as new numbers show how many sex crimes are being reported on Minnesota college campuses.
There were 294 sexual assaults reported in 2015, with half being turned into school investigations. One-sixth of the victims also reported the crime to police.
University President Eric Kaler announced his plan Friday following a string of cases in the Twin Cities.
It calls for mandatory training for faculty and staff, an advisory committee, an awareness campaign and continued training for upperclassmen.
“I think that we’re seeing a shift in the culture where victims are feeling more empowered to speak out and to claim the title of survivor instead of victim,” said assault survivor Abby Honold. “There are so many other survivors out there, all genders and ages, races. It’s a very widespread issue.”
Honold will share her story Saturday, as will several other woman who have been assaulted during the rally on Fraternity Row.
It starts at The Purple Onion at 2 p.m.
Comments are closed.