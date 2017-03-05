Gov. Dayton To Return To Governor’s Residence Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to head home Sunday after spending two additional nights at the Mayo Clinic following his prostate cancer surgery, according to officials in the governor’s office.
The 70-year-old Democratic governor underwent surgery Thursday to remove his prostate. He was supposed to just spend one night in the Rochester hospital, but his recovery lasted until Sunday.
The governor was expected to be back at work Monday.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the surgery Thursday morning was a success, with no sign the cancer had spread to any other parts of Dayton’s body.
The governor announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in January, one day after he collapsed during his State of the State address.
During his six years in office, Dayton has undergoes several hip and back surgeries.