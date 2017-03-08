Former Girlfriend Of Castile, Accused Of Assault, Out On Bail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former girlfriend of Philando Castile is out on bail after pleading not guilty to assault charges.
Diamond Reynolds, 27, and two other women are facing felony charges in connection with an assault where a woman was beaten with a hammer last week.
Reynolds’ attorney asked for her client to be released without bail. They say she is needed to help her 5-year-old daughter, who witnessed the Castile shooting. In the end the judge set bail at $40,000.
According to attorney Michael Padden, Diamond Reynolds secured a bond and as of Wednesday morning was out of jail.
Last summer, Reynolds live-streamed video on Facebook after her fiancé, Castile, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.
Her next court appearance is set for April 3.