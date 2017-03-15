March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Charges Filed Against Driver In Fatal Crash Near MOA

March 15, 2017 7:48 AM
Bloomington, Bloomington Police Department, Mall Of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against the driver of a car who led police on a chase near the Mall of America that ended with a fatal crash.

Bloomington police began pursuing the driver of a Saturn after he went over a berm and sidewalk near the mall. Authorities say the driver lost control after chase speeds reached 90 mph and hit a light pole Saturday. A 24-year-old passenger, Sondra Heger, was seriously injured and died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The driver, 27-year-old Nicholas Lowers, of Blaine, was treated at the hospital and then taken to jail. It was not immediate clear if he has hired an attorney.

