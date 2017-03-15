Ex-Mpls. Officer Accused Of Kicking Man In Face, Breaking His Nose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old former Minneapolis police officer is accused of kicking a man in the face – breaking his nose – after responding to a domestic assault call last May.

Christopher Michael Reiter of Minneapolis is charged with third-degree assault in connection to the May 30, 2016 incident. A warrant is out for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched on that day to an apartment building on a domestic assault call. As officers spoke to the reporting party, one officer located the suspect in a vehicle parked outside the building.

Once the suspect was located, the other officers returned outside and the suspect was ordered to get out of his vehicle. He complied and also complied with an order to get on the ground. As the suspect was on his hands and knees knees, Reiter allegedly approached the suspect and kicked him in the face.

The kick caused the suspect to collapse to the ground bleeding and unconscious. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a displaced nasal bone, nasal septal fractures and a mild traumatic brain injury.

St. Paul police investigated Reiter’s use of force in this incident. When the other three officers were interviewed, they stated the situation did not call for the use of deadly force. Police say a kick to the head is deadly force.

The complaint says surveillance video from a nearby building captured the assault. In it, Reiter is seen approaching the suspect and violently kicking him in the face immediately after the suspect went to the ground.

The Star Tribune reports that Reiter was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, but it is unknown if the firing is connected to this incident.

If convicted, Reiter faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.