Missing St. Paul Teen With Autism Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say a teenager with autism was found safe Sunday morning after going missing over the weekend.
Tou Kong Her was reported missing Saturday morning. About 24 hours later, St. Paul police say the 15-year-old was found by Metro Transit police near the Mall of America. +
Police said Her will be reunited with his family Sunday. They thanked the public for sharing his photo on social media and keeping an eye out for him.
MISSING UPDATE: Tou Kong Her was found safe early this morning. Thank you for spreading the word and helping us bring him home.
