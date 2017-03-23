Brooklyn Park Man Charged In Mpls. Shooting That Injured 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Brooklyn Park man has been charged in a shooting outside of a Minneapolis bar that left two injured earlier this week.

Derrell Valentine Johnson, 37, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the Minneapolis police, around 1 a.m. officers were called to the 200 block of W. Broadway Avenue for a bar fight.

The criminal complaint states the first victim was at the Broadway Bar & Grille when he met Johnson. Johnson became angry with the victim because he thought the victim was talking to “his girl.” The victim then left the bar to go to another nearby establishment.

When returning to Broadway Grille, the victim encountered Johnson in an alley outside. Johnson pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice in the left, according to the criminal complaint.

Johnson then fired at bystanders, hitting a second person in the back.

Police on the scene for the bar fight heard the gunshots, went outside and saw Johnson fleeing the scene.

The officer chased Johnson on foot and was able to apprehend him. He was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered.

Johnson is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.