‘This Has To Stop’: Woman Says She Was Target Of Hate Speech, Threats

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating one woman’s experience as the alleged target of hate speech and threats.

Monera Elidrissi was driving in Minneapolis’s Uptown neighborhood Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. when she says a man and a woman began following and threatening her.

Elidrissi was running a quick errand near her family business, Uptown Eyeswear, with her 1-year-old son in the back seat.

“I noticed the same car was following me,” Elidrissi said. “When I got to the place I was going, I started to park the car and they wouldn’t let me park.”

Elidrissi said she felt afraid but tried to keep calm for the sake of her son.

“I asked her, ‘If you want to talk, we can just talk. I have a baby in the back,’ and she said, ‘I’m going to hit your car, and it is going to be your fault,'” Elidrissi said.

Elidrissi said the man and woman hurled obscenities and threats her way before eventually leaving.

“They said ‘Why are you driving here? They should deport you to your country,'” Elidrissi described.

Elidrissi said the woman threatened to “rip off her face.”

Elidrissi called Minneapolis police, who are investigating the case under the offense of terroristic threats.

Police are reviewing surveillance at nearby businesses, but Elidrissi and her husband, Younes, do not want to see the man and woman get in trouble.

The couple said they want the people involved to see the Elidrissi family beyond any kinds of labels.

They hope the hateful incident can lead to more conversation and unity among people of different backgrounds.

“This needs to stop,” Monera Elidrissi said. “People need to be aware of it, and if people see people in a situation like that they need to step up and say something.”

The Elidrissis said they worry about their American-born son’s future.

“It is getting worse,” Monera said in reference to hate speech and targeting of minority groups.

“We will teach our son love and understanding,” Yousef Elidrissi said. “If people don’t like you, you don’t have to be like them; love them and hopefully they will come back to you.”

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reports that this is the second such incident in the span of one week in Minnesota.

This past Saturday, a Muslim woman wearing a hijab reported being followed and harassed by a man in Moorhead.