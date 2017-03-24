March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Oregon Guard Tyler Dorsey | Gophers Turnaround | More

Suspect Who Fatally Shot Officer, 3 Others In Wisconsin ID'd

March 24, 2017
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The suspect in a Wisconsin shooting spree that left four people dead has been identified, and court records show one of the victims was his wife’s divorce lawyer.

A person close to the investigation identified the suspect Friday as 45-year old Nengmy Vang. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak ahead of authorities officially identifying Vang.

Investigators said Vang had a domestic incident with his wife on Wednesday. They are going through a divorce.

Authorities identified one of those killed as attorney Sarah H. Quirt Sann. According to court records, she was representing Vang’s wife in a divorce.

Vang was captured after authorities say he shot two people at a bank, Sann and a detective.

Vang’s attorney didn’t return messages.

