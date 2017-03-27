March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Man Dies After Falling Through Thin Ice In Anoka Co.

March 27, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Anoka County, Coon Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man who was hospitalized after falling through ice on an Anoka County lake has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said 31-year-old Tony Bates, of East Bethel, died from complications of hypothermia on March 17.

Bates was one of two men that fell through the ice on Coon Lake March 5.

Anoka County deputies said the two men were on the lake trying to retrieve a snowmobile that had gone through the ice at an earlier time.

Both were hospitalized.

The second man has not yet been identified.

