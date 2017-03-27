Former Deputy Commerce Commissioner Charged In St. Paul Prostitution Sting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Deputy Commerce Commissioner Michael Deal has been charged for allegedly hiring an undercover police officer for sex during a prostitution sting.
According to the criminal complaint, Deal faces one charge of engaging in prostitution after he was arrested March 7 at the Days Inn in St. Paul on suspicion of soliciting prostitution.
As part of the sting, St. Paul police posted an advertisement for sexual services in exchange for money online and several men, including Deal, responded to the ad.
On the day of his arrest, Deal texted an undercover police officer, asking to meet. The officer responded with a price and arranged to meet Deal.
At the hotel, police arrested Deal after the undercover officer confirmed the agreement to exchange money for sex.
Deal was fired from the Commerce Department after his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court June 9.