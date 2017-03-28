March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

St. Paul Schools Superintendent Candidate Withdraws From Consideration

March 28, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Cheryl Logan, Joe Gothard, Orlando Ramos, St. Paul Public Schools, Superintendent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a new superintendent at St. Paul Public Schools is down to two.

A representative for the school system says Orlando Ramos, currently the regional superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, has withdrawn his name from consideration. A press release from SPPS didn’t say why.

Ramos’s withdrawal leaves two candidates SPPS has named for the job: Joe Gothard, the current superintendent for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, and Cheryl Logan, the chief academic support officer of the School District of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

Both Logan and Gothard are scheduled to visit schools in St. Paul Wednesday, and will attend a “Meet The Candidates” event that evening from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School.

