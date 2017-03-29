Police: Missing St. Cloud Student May Have Fallen From Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities now believe a missing St. Cloud State student may have fallen into the Mississippi River this past weekend.
St. Cloud police say surveillance video appears to show Jesse Aaron Dady, 21, walking onto a railroad bridge behind the Empire Apartments.
Surveillance video also showed a driver drop Dady off before he walked to the bridge. Police are trying to identify the driver of the car, which may be a 2007-2012 Mitsubishi Gallant. Investigators believe it may be connected to a rideshare service, like Uber.
Crews searched the river Monday and Tuesday, but police say the river’s current, low-visibility and debris will make recovery extremely difficult.
There is no search operation Wednesday, but the Stearns and Hennepin County sheriff’s offices will continue the search Thursday.
Police believe foul play is not involved in Dady’s case.
Comments are closed.