Lil Wayne Misses Minneapolis Show For 3rd Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Lil Wayne fans felt like the recipients of an early April Fool’s Day joke Friday night in Minneapolis.
The rapper was supposed to headline a show at Target Center, which also featured Rich Ross, Young Jeezy and Prof.
Target Center officials say Lil Wayne was unable to be there due to “plane mechanical issues.”
He did reassure fans on Twitter that he will make things right.
This is the third time Lil Wayne has disappointed Minnesota fans. Friday’s show was actually a make-up concert for one he missed in February. He also bowed out of a Minneapolis show in 2015 after members of his entourage refused to submit to security checks.
Target Center says they will announce a reschedule date soon.
Comments are closed.