4 Things To Know: North Mpls. Shooting, Deadly Flooding & Gorsuch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Number One: North Minneapolis Shooting

Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting and a stabbing in north Minneapolis.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Golden Valley Road.

A woman was shot in the head, and a man was stabbed in the stomach.

Officers encountered another man who had been shot in the ankle while they were helping the other victims at the hospital.

Police arrested two people.

Number Two: 5 Children Die In S.D. House Fire

Investigators will be looking for the cause of a deadly house fire in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Five children died in the fire. They were believed to be between 6 and 9 years old.

Some adults tried to rescue the children and were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Number Three: Deadly Flooding In Colombia

The search resumes at daylight for more than 200 people missing in Colombia.

Three overflowing rivers flooded a town while people slept. More than 190 people died.

The avalanche of water was triggered by a sudden, heavy rainstorm around midnight Friday and into early Saturday.

Number Four: The Vote On Judge Gorsuch

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Monday on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

On Saturday, there were small protests across the country against Gorsuch.

Both Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken plan to vote against him.

President Donald Trump says that with Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, America will be a more “free, fair, and just nation” for all citizens.