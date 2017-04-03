March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Devil’s Advocate In Downtown Minneapolis To Close, Relocate

April 3, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Devil's Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another restaurant in downtown Minneapolis is shutting its doors — temporarily.

Devil’s Advocate announced on Twitter Monday morning that it will permanently close at its 10th Street and Maquette Avenue location Sunday afternoon:

On Facebook, owners explain their building was finally sold, and the restaurant given notice. They say Devil’s Advocate will reopen at Dan Kelly’s — on 7th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues — after some remodeling.

The page said the relocation would be finished by August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia