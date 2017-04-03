Devil’s Advocate In Downtown Minneapolis To Close, Relocate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another restaurant in downtown Minneapolis is shutting its doors — temporarily.
Devil’s Advocate announced on Twitter Monday morning that it will permanently close at its 10th Street and Maquette Avenue location Sunday afternoon:
On Facebook, owners explain their building was finally sold, and the restaurant given notice. They say Devil’s Advocate will reopen at Dan Kelly’s — on 7th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues — after some remodeling.
The page said the relocation would be finished by August.