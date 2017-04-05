More Hwy. 169 Construction: Lane Closures Coming Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drivers should soon expect more traffic on the already dissected Highway 169 in the west metro.
MnDOT announced Wednesday that next week there’ll be one lane closing in each direction of the freeway from Fifth Street-Lincoln Drive to Interstate 394.
The lane reductions are required as crews will resurface the road, replace the guardrail and lengthen acceleration/deceleration lanes, MnDOT says. The construction is slated to begin Monday at 5 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Nine Mile Creek Bridge remains closed as crews rebuild it. Construction on Highway 169, which cuts through the western part o the Twin Cities metro, is expected to last through October.