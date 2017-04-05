More Hwy. 169 Construction: Lane Closures Coming Next Week

April 5, 2017 4:03 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drivers should soon expect more traffic on the already dissected Highway 169 in the west metro.

MnDOT announced Wednesday that next week there’ll be one lane closing in each direction of the freeway from Fifth Street-Lincoln Drive to Interstate 394.

The lane reductions are required as crews will resurface the road, replace the guardrail and lengthen acceleration/deceleration lanes, MnDOT says. The construction is slated to begin Monday at 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Nine Mile Creek Bridge remains closed as crews rebuild it. Construction on Highway 169, which cuts through the western part o the Twin Cities metro, is expected to last through October.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia