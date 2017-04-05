Victim In Weekend North Mpls. Shooting Succumbs To Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a woman who was injured in a weekend shooting has succumbed to her injuries.

Police says gunfire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a private motorcycle bar on 2629 Golden Valley Road. Witnesses told WCCO-TV they heard between 30 to 60 gunshots coming from the building.

When police arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head and a man with a non-life threatening stab wound to his stomach.

Emergency crews treated the victims at the scene and brought them to North Memorial Medical Center. The woman was, at the time, listed in critical condition. She died Wednesday morning.

The victim’s identity as well as the cause and nature of her death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.

A third victim arrived at the hospital later with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

One man, 31-year-old Kelvin McInnis, was arrested at the scene and a handgun was recovered, police say. McInnis was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on weapons charges.

Another man, 21-year-old Andrew Tyus, was arrested after he fled police on motorcycle and was stopped in Robbinsdale. Police say they found a handgun on him, and jail records show he was booked on weapons charges and fleeing police.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting text them at 847411. They can also call the tip line at 612-692-8477.