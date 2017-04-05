Victim In N. Mpls. Shooting Was Mother Of Man Killed By Chicago Amtrak Cop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A victim in a North Minneapolis shooting this weekend has been confirmed as the mother of a man fatally shot by an Amtrak police officer in downtown Chicago.

Candice Hackett, 45, was shot in the head Sunday morning and succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.

Police says gunfire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a private motorcycle bar on 2629 Golden Valley Road. Witnesses told WCCO-TV they heard between 30 to 60 gunshots coming from the building.

When police arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head and a man with a non-life threatening stab wound to his stomach. A third victim arrived at the hospital later with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Emergency crews treated the victims at the scene and brought them to North Memorial Medical Center. Hackett was, at the time, listed in critical condition. She died Wednesday morning.

Hackett has been confirmed as the mother of Chad Robertson. Robertson, 25, of Minneapolis was shot on Feb. 8 by a Chicago Amtrak police officer. He died a week later.

Organizers with a protest over Robertson’s death confirmed her identity Wednesday. They plan on holding the protest outside the Union Depot Station in downtown St. Paul as well as the Union Station in downtown Chicago on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. They’re demanding that the Cook County prosecutor’s office thoroughly prosecute the case.

Organizers say they will also hold a brief candlelight memorial for Hackett.

The Amtrak officer was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

In the north Minneapolis shooting, one man, 31-year-old Kelvin McInnis, was arrested at the scene and a handgun was recovered, police say. McInnis was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on weapons charges.

Another man, 21-year-old Andrew Tyus, was arrested after he fled police on motorcycle and was stopped in Robbinsdale. Police say they found a handgun on him, and jail records show he was booked on weapons charges and fleeing police.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting text them at 847411. They can also call the tip line at 612-692-8477.