Investigation Continues Into Tink Larson Field Fire, $10K Reward Offered

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One year after a fire destroyed much of a historic baseball field in southern Minnesota, police are still looking for answers.
On April 6, 2016, a fire broke out at Tink Larson Field in Waseca. That flames spread fast, destroying the grandstand and concession stand.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal later determined it to be suspicious in nature.
According to the police, investigators have followed up on several leads but have not come any closer to solving the case.
They continue to ask the public for any information that may help find answers, offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone who may have information is encouraged to call the MN Arson Tipline at 1-800-723-2020, Waseca police at 507-835-9720 or submit the information online.