Man’s Body Pulled From Mississippi River

April 9, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man’s body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River, just southeast of the Twin Cities metro.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found around 9:30 a.m. near Grey Cloud Island.

Officials in the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify the body.

Recently, authorities have asked for help finding Adam Clark, who went missing near the Mississippi River.

The 22-year-old from New Hope was last seen in February near the Ford Parkway Bridge in Minneapolis.

