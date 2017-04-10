Charges Expected In Shootings That Killed Father, 2 Daughters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges could be filed Monday in a shooting that took the lives of three members of a St. Paul family.

Wade McIntosh and his two daughters, Olivia McIntosh and Maria McIntosh, were killed inside an apartment early Friday morning.

One of the suspects in the shootings, 20-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor, shared a child with Maria McIntosh. He was found dead several hours after the shooting.

Police say his half brother, Jeffrey Arkis Taylor, is the other suspect, and officers found him with his half brother’s daughter in a shed.

Jeffrey Arkis Taylor is in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

The family’s pastor says the violence stemmed from a custody battle.

A vigil was held last night in Phalen Park in memory of the victims. Wade McIntosh’s ex-wife and the girls’ mother, Anita Sprosty, was also shot and remains in critical condition.

Those who came together at the vigil prayed for Sprosty’s recovery and also remembered lives of their friends and family members cut short by violence.

Many hope the tragedy can serve as a reminder for victims of domestic abuse to speak out and get help when they need it.

A Go Fund me page has been set up to help pay for funeral costs and also to support the remaining family members, including 18-month-old Cheyenne.