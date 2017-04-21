Prince Fans Make Twin Cities Pilgrimage On Anniversary Of His Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was one year ago Friday when the news of Prince‘s death shocked the state of Minnesota and the world.

The musician was found dead inside Paisley Park — his home and studio in Chanhassen — just after 10 a.m. on April 21, 2016. He was 57 years old.

Fans have been flocking to Paisley Park and First Avenue in Minneapolis to honor the legend.

“He was one of the first musicians that I was really seriously into,” said fan Merriah Eakins.

For the fans gathering at Paisley Park, one year has not healed their hearts.

“Prince was everything to me,” Eakins said.

She takes comfort in Prince’s legacy; words and sounds that can inspire all ages.

New fan Andrew Silva and his mom, Tiffany, traveled to the Twin Cities from Nebraska.

“We came to pay our respects,” Tiffany Silva said.

They are visiting the places that provided a platform for Prince’s iconic sound.

“My 86-year-old grandmother is the biggest Prince fan on the planet, so I thought it would be important for Andrew to come and see where he started,” she said.

Prince’s tragic death hit Teresa Kelly from Chanhassen hard.

“I actually took the day off just because of today,” Kelly said. “It just makes me think about people and their lives and how we all have our stuff, you know what I mean?”

The music icon’s life ended from an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

“It’s really sad, it’s very sad,” Kelly said.

But his music will live on for generations to come.

“He was fun and electric, and could play to a crowd, any generation,” Silva said. “Energy. That’s what I think is his biggest attribute, energy.”

There are still celebrations happening across the Twin Cities Friday night and this weekend to honor “His Royal Badness.”

First Avenue will host Prince dance parties on Friday and Saturday nights.