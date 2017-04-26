Sentencing Begins For Man Found Guilty In 4th Precinct Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hennepin County judge is set to decide the fate of a man found guilty of shooting five Black Lives Matter protesters Wednesday.

Allen “Lance” Scarsella was one of four men arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in November 2015.

It happened at protests around the officer-involved shooting of Jamar Clark, outside Minneapolis’ 4th police precinct.

In February, Scarsella was found guilty on a dozen felony counts, ranging from assault to rioting. He could spend up to 230 months in prison.

During that court case, a variety of damning evidence was presented to the jury, including videos and text messages.

One video of the night of in question shows Scarsella waiving a handgun and making racially-charged statements about the protesters. The video ends with one of the men involved in the incident saying, “Stay white.”

Jurors also got a look at a variety of text messages Scarsella wrote where he stated that he had gun designed to kill black people.

One of the shooting victims told WCCO in February that he felt that evidence was crucial in reaching a guilty verdict.

The Star Tribune reports two other men involved in the incident, Joseph Backman and Nathan Gustavsson face charges of felony riot and aiding an offender. The third man, Daniel Macey, had charges against him thrown out by a judge.

Now, the judge presiding over this case has barred video recording in the courtroom, but has allowed audio recording.

The trial is set to begin at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WCCO.com for more.