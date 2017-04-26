Weather: Some Schools Cancel Classes Up North | Weather Center | Forecast | Radars | Send Photos

Wis. Bill Would Ban Abortion Coverage For State Workers

April 26, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Abortion, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-backed proposal that would ban the coverage of abortions for Wisconsin state workers is up for a vote.

The state Assembly Health Committee scheduled a vote on the measure Wednesday. It’s expected to pass the committee despite opposition from Democrats, the Wisconsin Medical Society, a variety of health groups and Planned Parenthood.

The bill is supported by three anti-abortion groups and the Wisconsin Catholic Conference.

A similar measure failed to pass the Legislature in 2013.

And even if it is approved this year, the effect could be minimal since state health plans now only cover abortions deemed to be medically necessary. The bill provides exemptions in cases of rape, incest or if the life of the mother is at risk.

