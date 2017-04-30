4 Things To Know For Today: Trump Rally, Racism On Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Number One: Response To Racism At St. Olaf

Students at St. Olaf College protested Saturday night after a student was left a racist message.

St. Olaf’s president says there’s been several racist messages – the latest one saying students of color aren’t welcome.

The college sent a letter to parents saying they have several leads and they have notified the Northfield Police Department.

Number Two: Deadly Tornadoes In Texas

At least five people are dead and dozens injured after three reported tornadoes struck east Texas.

The storm system caused extensive damage to cars, homes and trees in the Canton area.

Two other twisters were reported in neighboring counties.

More than 50 people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Number Three: Trump’s ‘America First’ Rally

President Donald Trump marked his 100 days in office by holding a rally in Pennsylvania — one of the states he wasn’t expected to win last November.

A new Star Tribune Minnesota Poll shows 40 percent of voters in Minnesota approve of the job the president is doing.

That is a historic low for a president this early in his term.

Number Four: Trump Skips Nerd Prom

The president skipped going to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night.

He’s the first president in decades to do that.

Speakers at the dinner promoted press freedom and responsibility and challenged the president’s accusations of dishonest reporting.