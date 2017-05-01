Some St. Olaf Students To Skip Classes In Protest Of Racial Message

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some students at St. Olaf College in Northfield plan to skip class Monday, protesting a racist message left on a student’s car.

The situation really exploded this weekend.

Students gathered to try and get more attention from administrators after the offensive note made the rounds on social media.

The letter, shared on Twitter, was left on a student’s car, calling them the N-word and saying they aren’t welcome at St. Olaf.

The college newspaper said it’s the seventh racist message found on campus.

In response, students rallied Saturday night, filling the commons and chanting “This ends now.”

Many students said this isn’t the first time they have felt tension regarding race on campus.

“In addressing race issues, I have been met with very hostile reactions. Yelling and cussing, even in a classroom situation, as well as down to little micro aggressions and things in between. People have used the N-word to my face,” Limi Simbakalia, a current student, said.

“The school is not supporting this behavior, the racist, the hateful acts,” Dean of Students Rosalyn Eaton said. “We’re aware that it goes on. We live in a society where it exists. We live on a campus where it exists. It doesn’t make it acceptable. It isn’t acceptable.”

The college said they have an active investigation and they have reached out to Northfield Police for some help.

Administrators are also holding a meeting Monday morning for students to explain their concerns.