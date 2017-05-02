All 6 Arrested In Bloomington Shooting Charged With Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County officials announced Tuesday that all six suspects arrested in last week’s fatal shooting in Bloomington have all been charged with burglary, assault and murder.

Earlier in the week, charges came down against three of the suspects: 19-year-old Megan Cater, of Lakeville, 20-year-old Noah Peterson, of Lakeville, and 20-year-old Briana Martinson, of Prior Lake. They were charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of burglary and one count of second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said the three other suspects – 20-year-old Tarrance Murphy, 33-year-old Maurice Verser and 20-year-old Alec Streit, all of Minneapolis — face the same charges.

The six are accused of killing 19-year-old Corey Elder last Thursday night in his apartment, which they ransacked in search of drugs. According to a criminal complaint, Verser fired the shot that killed Elder, with the bullet nicking his jugular, shattering his spine and fracturing his skull.

A woman who lived with Elder was also assaulted. The criminal complaint says either Verser or Murphy pointed a gun to her head before Corey was shot right before her eyes.

Cater and Martinson planned the burglary to steal Elder’s drugs, the complaint states. The two women then recruited Peterson and Streit, who then recruited the other two men.

The six made final plans in the parking lot outside Elder’s apartment building. Four of them – Cater, Martinson, Verser and Murphy – would enter, while Peterson and Streit would remain in the car.

The six suspects were arrested over the weekend. Police say the gun used in the shooting and the stolen drugs were found in Cater’s car.